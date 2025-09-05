All Talentz Showcases Outsourcing Excellence at GITEX Nigeria 2025

LAGOS, Nigeria, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Talentz LLC, a U.S.-headquartered outsourcing and workforce solutions company, proudly participated in GITEX Nigeria 2025, hosted at the Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, which brought together innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, and global companies, provided All Talentz with a platform to showcase its outsourcing services and unique approach to workforce development. Over the course of the exhibition, the All Talentz team connected with dozens of innovative businesses and decision-makers across technology, finance, healthcare, and consumer sectors — sparking conversations about how outsourcing can accelerate business growth while creating sustainable job opportunities in Africa.





A highlight of the event was the visit from U.S. Consul General Rick Swart, who stopped by the All Talentz stand to engage with the team and commend the company’s efforts in bridging African talent with global opportunities. His visit underscored the significance of international collaboration in strengthening Nigeria’s tech and outsourcing ecosystem.





“All Talentz came to GITEX Nigeria to demonstrate what is possible when you combine global outsourcing needs with Africa’s unmatched talent,” said Mr. Sadiq Isu, CEO of All Talentz. “We are not only giving businesses around the world access to reliable, skilled professionals, but we are also creating jobs, building futures, and shifting the narrative around what Nigerian and African professionals can deliver.”

Founded just three years ago, All Talentz has grown into a trusted partner for global businesses, with a portfolio that spans 160+ clients across the U.S. and Canada, and a workforce of 400+ trained professionals. The company hires, trains, and equips talent with industry-specific skills and tools, helping businesses scale confidently while contributing to job creation and economic development in Africa.





Participation at GITEX Nigeria reinforced All Talentz’s bold vision: to be the go-to outsourcing partner for businesses worldwide while continuing to invest in talent development programs, hackathons, and professional training initiatives across Africa.

About All Talentz

All Talentz LLC is a U.S.-based outsourcing and workforce solutions company committed to connecting global businesses with world-class talent. With expertise across technology, healthcare, restoration, and insurance, All Talentz delivers vetted professionals, structured training, and the tools businesses need to scale with confidence. Beyond outsourcing, All Talentz invests in Africa’s workforce through innovation programs, hackathons, and professional development initiatives that prepare talent for global impact.

Website: www.alltalentz.com

About GITEX Nigeria

GITEX Nigeria is one of the region’s premier technology exhibitions and conferences, bringing together innovators, policymakers, startups, and global businesses to shape the future of technology and digital transformation. As part of the global GITEX brand, it serves as a launchpad for innovation and collaboration within Africa’s fast-growing tech ecosystem.

