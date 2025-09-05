TESSAN Unveils Groundbreaking “100 TESSAN Travellers” Global Campaign and Voyager 205 at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TESSAN, a global innovator in travel charging solutions, today announced the debut of its new flagship product, the Voyager 205, at IFA 2025. The company also introduced its “ 100 TESSAN Travellers ” global campaign, a $500,000 initiative designed to support 100 individuals undertaking international travel projects. By combining high-performance products with real-world travel support, the company aims to build a more seamless and reliable travel experience for users worldwide.





Trusted by travelers in over 200 countries, TESSAN has become a go-to companion for staying powered on the move. This year at IFA, the brand is inviting everyone to do more than just see the products—it's a chance to experience them up close. At Hall 2.2, Booth 186, visitors can drop by the TESSAN Innovation Hub to try out the newest devices, talk directly with the team, and share their thoughts. It’s an open space to explore what smarter travel can look like—together.

Voyager 205: Power Meets Portability





Leading the product showcase is the TESSAN Voyager 205, the world's first universal travel adapter with a staggering 205W total output—140W available on a single USB-C port. This 8-in-1 device consolidates what would typically require multiple bulky chargers into one sleek, globally compatible hub.

The Voyager 205’s specs reflect TESSAN’s obsession with seamless design and user efficiency: six USB-C ports, one USB-A port, one universal AC outlet, multi-layered safety features, and housing made of flame-retardant 94V-0 polycarbonate. Compatible with outlets in over 200 countries, it is the ultimate answer to the modern nomad’s greatest pain point—charging freedom without compromise.

Whether you're presenting in a new city, editing content on the road, or simply staying in touch with loved ones, the Voyager 205 keeps everything running—without interruption

Launching today on Indiegogo, the Voyager 205 is available for pre-order with estimated delivery by October 2025.

“100 TESSAN Travellers”: Supporting Real People on Real Journeys

This year at IFA, TESSAN is launching something more than a product—it's launching a global call to adventure. The “100 TESSAN Travellers” campaign is designed to support 100 people from around the world who are setting out on meaningful journeys, whether for work, creativity, personal growth, or exploration.

Selected travellers will receive funding from a $500,000 travel support fund, along with TESSAN’s latest charging gear to keep them powered wherever they go. Whether you're a digital nomad building a business on the road, a photographer capturing stories in remote places, or someone simply chasing a long-awaited dream trip, this campaign is about making travel easier—and more possible.

Applications will open online right after the IFA launch, and TESSAN is encouraging travelers of all kinds to share their plans and passions. Those chosen will not only get practical support, but also have the opportunity to share their stories with a global audience, inspiring others through the way they live and move.

At its heart, this campaign is about more than just charging devices—it's about powering people. TESSAN wants to help take one more worry off your plate, so you can focus on what really matters: the journey itself.





IFA 2025: Shaping the Future of Travel—Together

At IFA this year, TESSAN is doing more than launching new products. We’re creating a space to connect, share ideas, and imagine what smarter travel can look like—together.

Visit us at Hall 2.2, Booth 186, where our Innovation Hub will be open to everyone who wants a closer look at how our technology works—and how it’s built with real travelers in mind. Try out our newest devices, talk directly with our team, and share your thoughts. We’re not just here to show you what we’ve made—we want to hear what you need.

At TESSAN, we believe that great travel tech should come from real-life experiences. That’s why we’re inviting the community—travelers, creators, professionals, and curious minds—to help us build solutions that make travel easier, safer, and a little more stress-free.

About TESSAN

TESSAN is a global brand specializing in charging solutions for home and travel. Its main products include universal travel adapters, digital charging power strips, multifunctional wall outlets, and smart home devices. TESSAN lives by the mantra: "The Journey Begins at Home." With a commitment to simplicity, efficiency, and safety, TESSAN products enhance connectivity and convenience for users worldwide, powering your journey from home to every destination.

