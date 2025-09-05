New measures for Canadian industries give them a fighting chance amid economic upheaval

Victoria, BC, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Prime Minister Mark Carney introduced new measures to protect, build and transform Canadian strategic industries, including support for reskilling Canadian workers, a new federal 'Buy Canadian' policy, reviewing the Electric Vehicle Availability Standard, and a strategic response fund for tariff-impacted sectors to retool operations, retrain employees and diversify customers.



In response, Merran Smith, president of New Economy Canada, said:

“We agree with the Prime Minister that we need to retool our economy, and a focus on clean competitiveness does just that.

We already have the foundation for a new and more resilient economy: hard-working and innovative Canadian companies and workers creating products and technologies using Canadian resources and clean energy. A federal commitment to ‘Buy Canadian’ will give these companies and suppliers—including the steel and cement industries—the certainty they need to continue to invest in modernizing their operations for new markets.

We welcome the immediate review of the Electric Vehicle availability standard and urge the government to use this opportunity to reinforce the future of Made-in-Canada electric vehicles and give Canadian consumers the choice of electric vehicles, including affordable EV options.

Many of the initiatives announced today align with what our members are already doing: modernizing, electrifying, retraining employees and becoming more efficient in order to create more competitive products that local and international customers are looking for. These initiatives give Canadian businesses a fighting chance, and we look forward to working with the government to drive investment in Canada.

About New Economy Canada





New Economy Canada is a non-partisan initiative uniting over 60 companies, industrial sector associations, as well as labour and Indigenous organizations, all committed to accelerating investment in Canada’s clean economy. Our members employ or represent over 410,000 workers and generate annual revenues of over $200 billion CAD.