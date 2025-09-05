Enovix Announces Completion of Warrant Dividend Program

Warrants Expired and Ceased Trading on Friday, August 29, 2025

Approximately 26.5 Million Warrants Exercised for Approximately $232.1 Million Gross Proceeds

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (Nasdaq: ENVX, ENVXW) (“Company” or “Enovix”), a leader in advanced silicon battery technology, today announced the successful completion of its warrant dividend program. As of the expiration deadline on August 29, 2025, all outstanding warrants have either been exercised or expired, formally concluding the transaction.

Preliminary Key Results (subject to final adjustments for final reconciliation of warrant exercises):

Approximately 26.5 million common shares issued upon the exercise of the same number of warrants

Approximately $232.1 million in gross proceeds generated for Enovix for warrant exercises

Warrant dividend program has concluded, and no further action is required by shareholders or warrant holders





“We designed the warrant dividend to be a shareholder-friendly mechanism that could both reward participation and strengthen our capital position,” said Raj Talluri, President and CEO of Enovix. “With over $232.1 million in gross proceeds raised through exercises, we believe the program has delivered on both fronts and provides us additional resources to accelerate production at Fab2, scale our 100% silicon-anode battery technology, and to potentially pursue acquisition targets in the battery ecosystem where we believe we could accelerate the adoption of our batteries into additional markets and customers through the acquisition of businesses or technologies. Combined with recent independent testing confirming AI-1™ as the industry’s highest energy density smartphone cell available, we believe this milestone reinforces our leadership in silicon-anode batteries and positions us to drive the next wave of innovation in the industry. We sincerely thank all of our shareholders for their continued confidence and support.”

Warrant Dividend Program Background

Enovix announced a dividend of warrants on July 7, 2025, with warrants distributed on July 21, 2025 to shareholders and convertible noteholders of record as of July 17, 2025. Each warrant was exercisable for $8.75 in cash. The warrants were structured to expire early upon satisfaction of certain trading price conditions relating to the Company’s common stock. Following achievement of these conditions, the warrants expired by their terms on August 29, 2025, concluding the program. As a result, the warrants ceased trading on Nasdaq at 4:00 p.m. New York City time, and were no longer exercisable as of 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on August 29, 2025.

For more information relating to the warrants, please refer to the materials filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available at https://www.sec.gov, and the information posted on the Company’s website at https://www.enovix.com/enovix-warrant-dividend .

About Enovix Corporation

Enovix is a leader in advancing lithium-ion battery technology with its proprietary cell architecture designed to deliver higher energy density and improved safety. The Company’s breakthrough silicon-anode batteries are engineered to power a wide range of devices from wearable electronics and mobile communications to industrial and electric vehicle applications. Enovix’s technology enables longer battery life and faster charging, supporting the growing global demand for high-performance energy storage. Enovix holds a robust portfolio of issued and pending patents covering its core battery design and manufacturing process.

Enovix is headquartered in Silicon Valley with facilities in India, South Korea and Malaysia. For more information visit https://enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

