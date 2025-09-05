Statement by Marty Warren, National Director of the United Steelworkers union on new federal measures to protect and support Canadian workers and industries

TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Steelworkers union (USW) National Director Marty Warren issued the following statement in response to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s announcement of new measures to support Canadian workers and industries impacted by U.S. tariffs and global trade disruptions:

“Steelworkers are clear: Canada cannot keep playing defence while our jobs and industries are under attack. Today’s announcement is a step in the right direction. A strong Buy Canadian policy, new supports for workers, and financial support to vulnerable industries are welcome moves to protect our jobs and industrial capacity.

But we must do more, faster, to support workers and their families. That means rolling out the much-anticipated nation building projects which leverage Canadian manufacturing, steel, aluminum and lumber. It means releasing the much announced but little detailed defense industrial policy which will stimulate investment and job creation at home.

We welcome this announcement as an important step forward. This government's next challenge is to follow through on their commitment to build a bold, coordinated industrial strategy that connects these measures across industries and regions, with workers at the heart of decision-making. Canada must make major investments to expand industrial capacity, strengthen supply chains, and guarantee our long-term resilience.

If the government moves quickly and follows through on its commitments, we can build the resilience Canada needs so our industries and workers don’t live at the mercy of tariffs imposed by Trump, or anyone else. Canada’s economic strength will depend on ensuring these investments translate into secure, union jobs that sustain communities for the long term.”

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

