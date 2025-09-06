MINILUXE ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SHARES FOR DEBT SETTLEMENT

Boston, MA, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe Holding Corp. (TSXV: MNLX) (“MiniLuxe” or the “Company”) announces that in order to settle certain debts of the Company, it intends to issue to Cue Ball Capital, LLC (“Cue Ball”) an aggregate of 345,000 Class A subordinate voting shares in the capital of MiniLuxe (the “Shares”) at a price of CAD$0.40 per share (the “Shares for Debt Transaction”), being the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on the prior trading day. The Shares for Debt Transaction will settle an aggregate of approximately USD$100,000 owing to Cue Ball in connection with certain advisory and consulting services provided by Cue Ball, which amount has accrued and remains unpaid as of the date hereof.

Completion of the Shares for Debt Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Shares for Debt Transaction will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The participation of an insider, being a "related party" of the Company, means that the Shares for Debt Transaction is considered to be a "related party transaction" of the Company for purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company will complete the Shares for Debt Transaction in reliance on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101. In particular, the Shares for Debt Transaction is exempt from the formal valuation requirement under Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Section 5.5(b), as the Company is not listed on a specified market as defined in MI 61-101. The Shares for Debt Transaction is also exempt from the minority approval requirement under Section 5.6 pursuant to Section 5.7(1)(a), as the fair market value of the shares issued to related parties does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

