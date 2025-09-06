NEXA FLEX Unleashed: Unmatched Innovation and Customization with the Industry-Leading Smart Match Platform

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a leader in vaping innovation, NEXA is pleased to introduce the NEXA FLEX, a cutting-edge gadget that will revolutionize customization in the vaping sector. The NEXA FLEX offers a genuinely customized fresh experience for adult users with its dual-performance modes, industry-leading smart match platform, and remarkable puff counts.

The NEXA FLEX, the first of its kind, cleverly pairs with two different kinds of pods: Cool Pod for adjustable coolness and Visible Pod for rich, pure flavor. It creates a whole new product category with no direct competitors on the market thanks to its enormous capacity of up to 40,000 puffs and outstanding features like adjustable coolness levels and zero e-liquid residue.

Unmatched Innovation: The NEXA FLEX Advantage

In fact, the NEXA FLEX has already been previewed at several major industry events, including TPE 2025 and Champs Trade Show. Driven by a commitment to continuous improvement, NEXA has meticulously refined the product, culminating in its official market release this September.

Smart Match Platform: The device automatically detects and optimizes settings for Visible Pod or Cool Pod, ensuring consistently smooth and flavorful output. Dual-Mode Performance: Choose between NORM mode for extended battery life and higher puff counts (up to 40,000 with Visible Pod; 30,000 with Cool Pod) and TURBO mode for intensified vapor and stronger flavor (25,000 with Visible Pod; 18,000 with Cool Pod). Residue-Free Visible Pods: Engineered to utilize every drop of e-liquid, these pods guarantee full flavor delivery without waste. 4-Level Coolness Adjustment: Exclusive Cool Pod allows users to select from four cooling intensities for a fully customizable sensation. Stealth DARK Mode: By holding the mode switch for three seconds, users can disable the screen for discretion and additional power savings. The same action reactivates the display. Expanded Flavor Options: Select from 12 sophisticated Visible Pod flavors and 6 refreshing Cool Pod varieties, developed to suit a wide range of vaper preferences.





“NEXA FLEX represents a revolution and game-changer in vaping technology,” said the product manager at NEXA. “We’ve combined intelligent design with unmatched versatility and performance, offering adult users an unprecedented level of control over their vaping experience.”

Warning: This product contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7656a748-61b5-4ad4-b7de-cfb85adde370