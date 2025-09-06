Teddy Mode: Softly Bold: EKOUAER x Arshiner Bring Comfort and Connection to Life with Teddy & Friends Launch Event in NYC

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 23, 2025, EKOUAER will unveil its much-anticipated Teddy & Friends character collection and co-branded loungewear line at an exclusive offline launch event in New York City (530 West 25th Street). Titled “EKOUAER X Teddy & Friends X Arshiner: Teddy Mode: Softly Bold”, the event will mark the first full reveal of the six Teddy personas—each thoughtfully designed to embody themes of healing, friendship, imagination, and individuality. Through this immersive experience, EKOUAER invites guests to step into a world where comfort meets emotional connection, reinforcing the brand’s belief that clothing should not only feel good, but also serve as a source of warmth, presence, and everyday companionship.

As a leading name in lifestyle loungewear, EKOUAER joins forces with children’s apparel brand Arshiner to introduce a co-branded collection that blends comfort, elegance, and warmth in a series of thoughtfully designed parent-child pajama sets. At the heart of this collaboration is Teddy & Friends—a character-driven IP rooted in themes of protection, healing, and playful style, designed to resonate deeply with younger audiences and the young at heart. Through the storytelling of “Teddy Guardian Angels”, each piece in the collection delivers more than aesthetic appeal; it offers wearers a gentle sense of emotional support and shared presence, turning everyday loungewear into a symbol of bonding and belonging.

Meet the Teddies: Six Icons, Six Ways to Feel at Home

At the heart of Teddy & Friends is a charming cast of six teddy bear personas. Over time, as the children grow, these teddy guardians take on more complex roles—each one embodying a unique emotional journey and inner strength. Together, they form the heart of Teddy & Friends, a character universe where comfort, imagination, and emotional connection come together through story and style.

YOYO, The Cherry Teddy / Friendship Teddy: A true friend is forever a friend.



With her bright cherry hue and open heart, YOYO the Friendship Teddy symbolizes loyalty, sincerity, and the timeless beauty of true companionship, always there when it matters most





KIKI, The Sleepy Teddy / Healing Teddy: Self-care is not a waste of time.



A gentle reminder to pause, rest, and recharge, KIKI embodies self-care, emotional healing, and inner peace. Dressed in soft, soothing tones, KIKI turns rest into ritual.





LALA, The Parisian Teddy / Romance Teddy: Love is everywhere – love is you



Elegant and sweet with a dash of French flair, LALA is all about romance, tenderness, and effortless charm. She brings a poetic softness to the everyday





HUHU, The Sports Teddy / Wisdom Teddy: Knowledge is love and light and vision.



Energetic yet thoughtful, HUHU stands for growth, intelligence, and playful discipline. With sporty styling and academic flair, he’s a nod to both body and mind.





MOMO, The Starry Teddy / Imagination Teddy: Children see magic because they look for it.



A dreamer by design, MOMO celebrates childlike wonder, creativity, and the joy of dreaming big. With starry accents and whimsical vibes, she sees magic in everything.





RIRI, The Leopard Teddy / Rebellious Teddy: RIRI walks her own runway—no slogan needed



Bold, edgy, and unapologetically stylish, RIRI is the rebel of the group—championing individuality, trend-setting, and fearless self-expression.





From imagination to wisdom, friendship to fierce independence, each Teddy Guardian offers a soft and supportive mirror to the emotional lives of children and the young-at-heart. Whether you're resting, dreaming, playing, or just being yourself—there’s a teddy who gets you. And in Teddy Wonderland, you never have to grow alone.

Bridging Fashion and Feeling: The Power of Co-Branding

The partnership between EKOUAER and Arshiner represents more than a fusion of loungewear and children’s apparel—it is a creative dialogue between comfort and companionship, style and storytelling. By linking the emotional world of Teddy & Friends with thoughtfully designed parent–child apparel, the collaboration transforms clothing into a shared language of presence, care, and belonging. Each co-branded piece is crafted to be lived in, embodying the belief that true fashion comforts the body while nurturing the soul.

The collection showcases a versatile range of loungewear tailored for diverse lifestyles:

Together, these co-branded designs reflect the heart of the collaboration: clothing that comforts, connects, and celebrates the joy of shared moments, with each Teddy persona adding a layer of narrative warmth.

A Lifestyle Worth Living In

With Teddy & Friends, EKOUAER reaffirms that clothing is more than fabric—it is a vessel for comfort, connection, and self-expression. Each design invites wearers to embrace moments of rest and togetherness, turning the everyday into rituals of care and companionship. By blending timeless style with emotional storytelling, EKOUAER moves beyond sleepwear to shape a lifestyle where feeling at ease is not a luxury, but a way of living. In this vision, loungewear becomes more than what you wear at home—it becomes a reminder that true comfort lies in being present, being yourself, and being with those who matter most.





For more information, please visit the EKOUAER website and Amazon storefront , or connect with EKOUAER on Facebook and Instagram .

Contact: Dana Li, pr@ekouaer.com