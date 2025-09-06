TVCMALL at IFA 2025: A Leading One-Stop Mobile Accessories Wholesaler for Europe’s Retailers

BERLIN, Sept. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As IFA 2025 kicks off in Berlin with its signature focus on smart innovation, connected living, and sustainable tech, TVCMALL returns for its third consecutive year at Hall 3.2, Booth 121 (H3.2–121), showcasing why it has become the preferred one-stop wholesaler for mobile accessories retailers across Europe.





With 17 years of experience and a proven track record in the European market, TVCMALL is now the supply chain partner of choice for over 30 leading European retail webshops. The platform provides a simpler, smarter way to scale retail electronics accessory businesses. Whether independent online sellers, retail chains, supermarket distributors, or e-commerce entrepreneurs, TVCMALL helps businesses access the right products, efficient services, and reliable supply chains to stay ahead of the market.

One Leading Partner Is Worth a Thousand Vendors

At the core of TVCMALL’s strategy is a simple but powerful idea: make wholesale faster, and easier. For businesses in the electronics sector, managing fragmented suppliers, inconsistent lead times, and fluctuating costs can be a significant burden. TVCMALL offers a streamlined alternative.

With over 1 million SKUs available on TVCMALL.com—95% with no MOQ and 10,000+ new arrivals weekly—the platform helps businesses of all sizes respond faster to market trends, test new products with minimal risk, and scale operations with confidence.

At this year’s IFA, the platform is also presenting a curated selection of innovative and eco-conscious electronics accessories, ranging from biodegradable phone cases and uniquely designed power banks to immersive VR headset accessories—reflecting both creativity and sustainability in product sourcing.

Beyond its extensive product range, TVCMALL offers a full suite of integrated wholesale services tailored for independent online sellers, retail chains, supermarkets, and e-commerce entrepreneurs:

A dedicated procurement team can identify hard-to-find SKUs within just two hours, negotiate competitive terms, and ensure clients stay ahead of shifting market demand.

Flexible dropshipping:

Wholesale pricing even for single-unit orders, with ERP and API integration for platforms like Amazon and Shopify. Products ship directly from factories to customers, with no warehousing or after-sales burdens required.

End-to-end customization:

Private labeling, packaging design, and professional product photography to help businesses build distinctive brand experiences.

Supply chain & marketing enablement:

Labeling, quality inspection, global warehousing, and AI-powered product recommendations designed to accelerate time-to-market and reduce friction.

Through this ecosystem, TVCMALL helps its partners shift from reactive purchasing to strategic procurement—not only reducing complexity, but also unlocking new opportunities for scale and specialization.

Partnering with High-Value Brands to Showcase Industry Innovation

In line with its mission, TVCMALL is joining forces with trusted brand partners at IFA 2025, bringing both rising innovators and established leaders under one roof. This collaborative showcase highlights the diversity of today’s mobile accessories industry and underscores TVCMALL’s role as a connector, bridging global buyers with curated, high-potential products. By exhibiting together, partner brands gain broader visibility with an international audience, while buyers benefit from access to a wider range of quality products in a single destination.

Co-exhibiting brands include CaseMe, known for its signature wallet-style cases that combine craftsmanship with day-to-day practicality. BINFEN COLOR, with vibrant, trend-responsive designs tailored for younger demographics, BINFEN COLOR brings a fresh aesthetic to the mobile accessories space; and Qialino, a brand focused on premium leather craftsmanship. Qialino blends material excellence with refined industrial design. Its presence reflects growing demand for elevated, lifestyle-oriented mobile products.

TVCMALL’s showcase is further strengthened by the presence of other standout names across multiple product verticals. These include:

Torras , a design-focused brand with a strong presence in minimalist mobile accessories;

, a design-focused brand with a strong presence in minimalist mobile accessories; Essager , known for practical and affordable power solutions;

, known for practical and affordable power solutions; Amorus , TVCMALL’s own in-house brand, offering stylish and dependable protection products;

, TVCMALL’s own in-house brand, offering stylish and dependable protection products; Nillkin , one of the platform’s top-ranked brands for durable phone cases and screen protection;

, one of the platform’s top-ranked brands for durable phone cases and screen protection; BOBOVR, a rising force in the fast-growing VR accessories segment.



Together, these brands highlight the strength of TVCMALL as a one-stop wholesale platform—bringing diverse, high-quality electronics accessories into one convenient, easy-to-source destination. Whether you're looking for trend-led mobile gear or innovative tech add-ons, TVCMALL makes it simpler to discover and scale with the right products.

Efficient One-Stop Wholesale Solutions, Built for Retailers

As a leading B2B wholesale platform specializing in mobile accessories, TVCMALL integrates sourcing, dropshipping, customization, and marketing support into one streamlined solution—helping businesses save time, reduce costs, and simplify procurement. Backed by a professional service team and an advanced online wholesale system, the platform enables retailers to manage sourcing efficiently and with confidence.

Fast, Flexible, and Smarter Operations

With lead times as short as 3–5 days, plus labeling, repackaging, and intelligent product recommendations, TVCMALL helps retailers stay agile while maintaining professionalism. The platform also introduces 10,000+ new arrivals each week, guided by AI-powered trending insights. Combined with the fact that 95% of products come with no MOQ, this allows retailers to test, scale, and respond to market changes without the risk of overstocking.

Proven Scale and Trusted Partnerships

Through carefully selected, long-term brand collaborations—including DUX DUCIS, JOYROOM, Lenovo, Essager, and Nillkin—TVCMALL ensures stable supply and uncompromising quality, earning the trust of more than 2,000 retail chains worldwide. In Europe, it has become the wholesale & sourcing partner of choice for 30+ leading B2C webshops, delivering tailored wholesale services that support their sustained growth.

Reliable Service, Measurable Results

Clients benefit from secure payment systems, a 30-day DOA guarantee, and dedicated VIP account management. With 10M+ phone cases sold annually, TVCMALL’s scale, responsive service, and dependable fulfillment make it a growth partner retailers can count on.

Bridging Markets, Building for the Future

For TVCMALL, IFA 2025 isn’t just about showcasing products—it’s about connecting with partners, exploring new ideas, and building a smarter way to source and grow in today’s global market.

To better support its international customers , the company is expanding its infrastructure and services, including:

Localized service teams in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America for faster, more personalized support

in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America for faster, more personalized support Overseas warehouses to shorten delivery times and ease logistics

to shorten delivery times and ease logistics Custom API integrations for high-volume sellers and platform-based operations

for high-volume sellers and platform-based operations Eco-friendly packaging and production to meet growing demand for sustainable solutions

By combining scale with responsiveness, TVCMALL is helping retailers move faster, reduce complexity, and stay ahead in a changing world.

Visit TVCMALL at IFA 2025

More than just a supplier, TVCMALL is the preferred wholesale partner for Europe’s retailers and e-commerce entrepreneurs. Now in its 17th year, with a broader product offering, lower sourcing risks, and faster, more streamlined fulfillment, TVCMALL is actively shaping the future of B2B mobile accessories wholesale.

The company invites all industry professionals, buyers, and partners to visit Booth H3.2-121 at IFA 2025, where the team will offer product demonstrations, service consultations, and firsthand insights into the platform’s sourcing capabilities.

TVCMALL empowers independent online sellers and large retail chains alike by delivering quality products, ensuring supply stability, and providing strategic support to drive their business growth across Europe and beyond.

Contact Information

Company: TVCMALL

Contact Person: Kim Shi

Email: sales@tvcmall.com

Website: https://www.tvcmall.com

Address: Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province, China



