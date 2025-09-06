Real Estate Experts Jim and Mike Savas Explain Accurate Home Pricing in HelloNation

BELMONT, Mass., Sept. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an article published in HelloNation , real estate experts The Jim and Mike Savas Team in Belmont, Massachusetts, explain how a miscalculated number at the start can impact every stage of the selling process. The Greater Boston housing market is competitive, but whether conditions are strong or slowing, the first listed price is the one that carries the most weight.

Savas makes it clear that pricing mistakes are costly. A home that enters the market at the wrong price often struggles to gain attention. Buyers usually rely on strict budget filters in their searches, and if a property falls outside those limits, it never makes the shortlist.

Even when curiosity drives someone to view an overpriced listing, they rarely take the next step. As weeks pass without activity, the perception grows that something is wrong with the property. This leads to price cuts, which can reduce credibility and leave the seller with weaker offers than if the home had been priced correctly from the start.

Underpricing brings its own risks. Many sellers assume that setting a lower number will spark multiple offers and drive the price up. While that sometimes works, it is never guaranteed. If only one or two buyers step forward, the seller may be forced to accept an offer that is less than the home is worth. In the Greater Boston housing market, where neighborhood demand varies greatly, guessing at a number without professional guidance can quickly result in lost value.

Online home estimates add another layer of difficulty. Digital pricing tools are popular, but Savas points out that they often miss key details. An automated algorithm cannot see new kitchen renovations, a freshly finished basement, or the advantage of being located within a top-rated school district.

Even differences between one side of a street and another can shift value, and online home estimates rarely capture that nuance. Sellers who rely on these numbers alone risk either scaring away potential buyers or leaving money behind.

To avoid these pitfalls, Savas highlights the importance of accurate home pricing through a comparative market analysis, also known as a CMA. This process reviews recent sales of similar properties while making adjustments for differences in condition, size, upgrades, and location.

A CMA reflects not only what sellers hope to achieve but what buyers are willing to pay today. This approach gives homeowners a grounded, reliable figure that stands up to market scrutiny and protects against surprises later in the transaction.

Accurate home pricing also impacts the appraisal process. When a buyer makes an offer and applies for financing, the lender requires a home appraisal to verify that market data support the purchase price. If the appraisal comes in lower than the agreed amount, the deal may stall or fall apart entirely. With a carefully researched price informed by a comparative market analysis, sellers are far more likely to pass the appraisal stage smoothly, keeping the deal on track toward closing.

Momentum is another factor that should not be overlooked. Homes generate the most activity in the first two to three weeks after listing. This is when agents, buyers, and online searchers are most alert to new inventory. If a home enters the Greater Boston housing market at the right price, it draws strong attention right away. Buyers recognize value, competition increases, and the seller gains leverage. But when a home is mispriced, those crucial early weeks pass without offers, and the chance to capture interest is lost.

Consider two common scenarios. In the first, a seller lists a Belmont property at $950,000 when comparable homes in the area are selling for around $875,000. The home receives little interest, sits unsold for six weeks, and then requires two price cuts.

By the time an offer arrives, it comes in at $860,000—well below what the seller could have achieved with accurate home pricing from the start. In the second scenario, a seller lists the home at $725,000 when its fair value is closer to $780,000. Only one buyer makes an offer at the asking price, and the seller misses out on $55,000 in potential value. Both examples show how important comparative market analysis is in protecting against costly errors.

The Greater Boston housing market is fast-moving and data-driven. Buyers today have access to endless listings, price comparisons, and historical sales records at their fingertips. They quickly recognize when a home is priced fairly, and they just as quickly notice when it is not. This makes accurate home pricing more critical than ever.

Sellers who rely on online home estimates or guesswork risk standing out for the wrong reasons. Those who work with professionals and use a thorough comparative market analysis give themselves the best chance to sell efficiently and profitably.

In his article, The Hidden Cost of Getting Your Home Price Wrong , Savas explains how accurate home pricing backed by comparative market analysis helps sellers attract buyers, avoid appraisal issues, and close with fewer complications. His guidance provides clear direction for homeowners looking to succeed in the Greater Boston housing market without leaving money on the table.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9e3a8cc-cada-4e4d-b5c1-638c55ddd4a6