Expert Corporate Wellness Strategist Valarie L. Harris, LPC-MHSP-S, NCC, Explains the Failures of “Tough It Out” Leadership for HelloNation

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why do high performers leave organizations even when they appear to be thriving? Valarie L. Harris, founder of Trauma & Therapy Center of TN, PLLC, addresses this question in her articles featured on HelloNation . The article describes Harris’ position as one that argues that leadership models that glorify endurance over balance create hidden costs that undermine sustainable performance and drive top talent away.

The article explains that high performers do not break because they are weak. They break because leadership fails to address system strain. The belief that employees should simply endure without limits has become a damaging cultural norm in many workplaces. Leaders who enforce toughness or pushing through as a measure of success may achieve short-term productivity, but in the long run, they create cycles of disengagement, turnover, and eroded trust.

The article emphasizes that sustainable leadership is the antidote to this pattern. Sustainable leadership requires leaders to recognize when workplace stress is compounding rather than converting into growth. It is not about demanding resilience from employees but about building resilience by design. This involves shaping conditions where recovery and adaptation are possible, ensuring that performance is both strong and sustainable over time.

One of the clearest warning signs of failed leadership, Harris explains in the HelloNation article, is the departure of top performers. These individuals often carry the heaviest workloads, absorb the most responsibility, and serve as the example for others. Without safeguards in place, these expectations become overwhelming. Resilience by design offers solutions by distributing work more fairly, setting clear priorities, and creating operational structures that allow employees to recharge.

Addressing system strain requires deliberate leadership choices. Leaders must ensure workload equity, monitor whether long hours are being glorified, and build recovery into the normal rhythm of operations. Instead of relying on individual heroics, HelloNation, on behalf of Harris, suggests that organizations need systemic strategies that support sustainable performance. These strategies prevent burnout and protect the long-term health of the organization.

The article in HelloNation also highlights the importance of investing in practical resources. Whether through hiring additional staff, providing better tools, or offering supportive training, leaders can ensure that employees meet goals without overextension. Transparent communication and clear prioritization further strengthen resilience by design. Together, these practices create a culture that values work life balance, which Harris identifies as essential for sustaining high-level results over time.

By contrast, “tough it out” or “push through” leadership disregards these systemic factors. It sees stress as a personal test of character rather than a structural challenge. Harris explains that this approach traps organizations in a cycle of crisis management, relying on bursts of unsustainable effort. While this may produce results temporarily, the long-term outcome is predictable: higher turnover, increased costs, and loss of institutional knowledge.

True resilience, Harris argues, requires foresight and humility. Leaders must track indicators beyond output, such as engagement, workload balance, and retention. They must also accept that endurance is not limitless. When work life balance is treated as an operational necessity instead of a luxury, employees can perform at their best without sacrificing well-being. This shift transforms resilience from an individual responsibility into a systemic strength.

The leaders who succeed in the long term are those who understand that toughness has limits, but strategy can expand capacity. Harris underscores that resilience by design allows teams to work intensely when required but also recover fully afterward. Sustainable leadership recognizes that work life balance fuels, not weakens, performance. Organizations that adopt this approach not only protect their people but also protect their profitability.

Ultimately, Harris’ article in HelloNation concludes that “tough it out” or “push through” leadership fails because it confuses exhaustion with strength. The organizations that thrive are the ones that redefine resilience as a system of clarity, balance, and intentional design. Sustainable leadership ensures that sustainable performance is possible year after year, without sacrificing the employees who make it happen.

In her HelloNation article, Why “Tough It Out” or “Push Through” Leadership Fails Long-Term , Valarie L. Harris explains why resilience by design and sustainable leadership are essential to addressing system strain, supporting work life balance, and achieving truly sustainable performance.

