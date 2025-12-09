Bathroom Remodeling Expert Mark McManus Shares Winterproof Home Design Advice in HelloNation

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What steps can homeowners take to protect their homes from Morristown’s harsh winter climate? Mark McManus of M&M Construction Specialist answers this question in a HelloNation article , where he explains how winterproof home design begins with durable materials, proper sealing, and attention to detail. His expertise highlights the importance of building exteriors that can withstand snow, ice, and freezing temperatures year after year.

McManus emphasizes that a well-built exterior is a home’s first defense against the elements. Moisture penetration is one of the biggest threats in cold climates, as water expands when frozen and worsens small cracks over time. He recommends using high-quality masonry caulking and sealants to fortify vulnerable joints, along with applying a primer base coat to exterior surfaces for added moisture resistance.

When it comes to material selection, McManus points to fiber cement siding as a standout option for Morristown home exteriors. Unlike wood, it resists warping, swelling, and insect damage while still offering a natural look. For roofing, he advises homeowners to consider ice-rated roofing shingles or membrane systems, both of which reduce the risk of ice dams that can lead to leaks and interior damage.

Windows and doors also play a critical role in energy efficiency and durability. McManus explains that insulated or triple-glazed units help maintain consistent indoor temperatures and reduce drafts. Proper flashing and waterproof barriers around these openings further protect against winter moisture and extend the life of the home’s building envelope.

Another important factor is maintenance planning. A home designed with winter durability in mind not only prevents costly emergency repairs but also saves money on heating bills over time. From siding and roofing to windows and seals, every decision made during construction influences long-term performance.

McManus’s guidance underscores that winterproof home design is about foresight as much as construction skill. By sealing properly, choosing the right siding, investing in ice-rated roofing, and ensuring efficient windows and doors, homeowners in Morristown can feel confident that their properties are prepared for the season ahead.

In HelloNation’s feature, Winter-Ready Exteriors: Building for Morristown’s Climate , McManus shares practical strategies to help homeowners strengthen their exteriors. His advice demonstrates how smart construction choices reduce risks, improve comfort, and provide peace of mind when winter arrives.

