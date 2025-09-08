Changes in the Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu, Chairman of the Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp, will step down from her position on 31 December 2025, when her current four-year term ends.

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu has worked at Ekspress Grupp for 13 years, the last 9 years as Chairman of the Management Board of the group. The reason for her departure is the desire to pursue new professional challenges.

"13 years at Ekspress Grupp has been an extraordinary journey. The company is today in a strong position and well prepared for the next growth phase. Therefore, I believe now is the right time to hand over the leadership. I plan to take on new professional challenges, but until the end of the year I will continue to contribute to the development of Ekspress Grupp," said Mari-Liis Rüütsalu.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Ekspress Grupp Ülar Maapalu acknowledged Mari-Liis Rüütsalu's contribution. "Under Mari-Liis's leadership, Ekspress Grupp has gone through a successful digital transformation period, significantly increased its digital revenue base and strengthened its position as the leading media group in the Baltics. Under her leadership, the company has transformed from a traditional media company into a modern media group with a digital focus," said Maapalu.

The Supervisory Board will begin the search for a new Chairman of the Management Board. Until the appointment of a new leader, the continuity of the company's management will be ensured by the existing management team. The transition period will last until 31 December 2025, ensuring a smooth transition of leadership. The group's strategic goals and business directions will remain unchanged, with digital focus and innovation continuing as planned.

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 512 2591

mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

Ülar Maapalu

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

ylar.maapalu@julianus.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices in Latvia and Estonia, offers digital outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. In addition, the Group companies organize conferences, trainings and events mainly in Estonia and Lithuania but also in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs about 1000 people.