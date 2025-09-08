ASYAD Executes Major Breakbulk Shipment from China to the UAE, Cementing its Position as a Trusted Logistics Partner for Strategic Projects in the Region

MUSCAT, Oman, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asyad Group, Oman’s global integrated logistics provider, successfully executed the end-to-end transport of 2,570 packages of large-diameter seamless line pipes from Tianjin, China, to Khalifa Port, UAE, for a major ADNOC EPC contractor. Weighing over 2,400 metric tons and spanning more than 5,000 cubic meters, the cargo was handled with precision, safety, and efficiency, reinforcing Asyad’s capabilities in delivering technically demanding project cargo for the energy sector.

Juma Al Maskari, Asyad Logistics Director, commented: "This achievement is a testament to the exceptional collaboration and deep expertise of our UAE-based team. Their meticulous planning and seamless execution were essential in delivering this complex project, further reinforcing our Group’s commitment to being a key enabler of reliable, efficient solutions for the region’s strategic projects."

The shipment included high-spec steel line pipes extending to a total length of 47 meters. underscoring Asyad’s readiness and expertise in managing specialized cargo and executing complex operations with exceptional operational efficiency.

Precision and seamless coordination defined the entire process, from structured loading at Tianjin Port and rigorous technical oversight throughout the transit, to safe discharge at Khalifa Port. This success reflects close collaboration between Asyad Group’s Project Logistics teams and ADNOC’s EPC contractors, ensuring adherence to the highest international standards of quality and safety.

This achievement aligns with Asyad’s global expansion strategy, extending its network to over 90 destinations across key markets including China, India, the United States, and the GCC. This footprint strengthens Asyad’s capacity to support regional megaprojects with high efficiency and reliability.

The successful delivery of this shipment reaffirms Asyad’s operational readiness to manage high-volume, technically demanding, cross-border logistics. It reflects the Group’s role as a regional enabler of critical infrastructure, energy, and industrial projects, supporting Oman’s positioning in global supply chains and contributing to the goals of Vision 2040.



