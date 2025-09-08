Faithonomics Launches: A Groundbreaking Book on Wealth, Legacy, and Purpose with Foreword by John C. Maxwell

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author, entrepreneur, and Kingdom leader Jerry Lopez has announced the launch of his highly anticipated book, Faithonomics: The Wealth is in the Kingdom, The Legacy is in the Story. Available now for pre-sale on Amazon and Barnes and Noble, the book invites readers to shift how they view wealth; moving from survival to legacy, and from success to significance.

Jerry is not only an author but also the CEO and Founder of PhilSocial, a first-of-its-kind philanthropic social media app built on the blockchain. Through PhilSocial, users are rewarded for engagement and empowered to give back through Philcoin (PHL), a utility token designed to change the way giving happens. This platform embodies the very principles outlined in Faithonomics where wealth and technology together can be used as tools for purpose-driven impact.

Endorsed by Maxwell Leadership Publishing and featuring a foreword from internationally respected leadership expert John C. Maxwell, Faithonomics blends biblical truth, personal testimony, and practical frameworks to challenge long-held beliefs about money and purpose.

Maxwell, who has sold more than 30 million books and authored classics such as The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership, is widely regarded as the world’s foremost authority on leadership. His inclusion underscores the significance of Lopez’s message for leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers worldwide.

In his foreword, Maxwell writes:

“Before I ever read a page of Faithonomics, I knew Jerry’s life was his greatest message. He’s lived the hard lessons. He’s endured loss, navigated uncertainty, and made decisions that required more faith than sight. What I admire most about Jerry isn’t his success; it’s his surrender. Faithonomics isn’t just a book, it’s an invitation to live a life of impact.”

Author Jerry Lopez reflects on why he wrote the book:

“Faithonomics was born out of my own journey from poverty to purpose. I wrote it because too many people have been told that wealth is only about money, or that struggle is their inheritance. I want readers to understand that true wealth is found in purpose, in faith, and in what we give. This book is not about accumulation, it’s about transformation. My prayer is that it inspires people to build legacies that outlive them.”

From uncovering the “hidden economy” of the Bible to redefining technology as a mission field, Faithonomics is both practical and prophetic. Lopez challenges readers to align their vision, faith, and generosity to build systems that last generations.

Faithonomics is available for pre-sale now on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

About Jerry Lopez

Jerry Lopez is a Kingdom entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the CEO & Founder of PhilSocial, a blockchain-powered social media app that drives philanthropy through peer-to-peer giving. He advises global companies, architects scalable tech systems, and trains faith-driven leaders to merge purpose with performance. His companies and partners are impacting lives in over 100 nations, from Latin America to Southeast Asia.

About John C. Maxwell

John C. Maxwell is a globally respected leadership expert, speaker, and author who has sold more than 30 million books. He is the founder of The John Maxwell Company, The John Maxwell Team, and EQUIP, a nonprofit organization that has trained more than 6 million leaders in 196 countries. He has been named the #1 leadership expert in the world by both Inc. and Business Insider.

