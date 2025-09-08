Alstom S.A: Alstom awarded a €538m contract in Wellington, New Zealand for 18 Adessia Stream B battery trains and 35 years of maintenance

Contract signed with the Greater Wellington, a regional council in New Zealand’s Lower North Island, for the Lower North Island Rail Integrated Mobility (LNIRIM) program





First battery-electric commuter trains ordered in New Zealand, to replace the existing diesel fleet and enable zero direct carbon emission operations





Train maintenance facility to be built in Masterton and operated by Alstom with employment of the latest technologies for fleet maintenance and battery servicing





8 September 2025 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has been awarded a €538m[1] (NZD$1,065m) contract by the Greater Wellington Regional Council for the design, manufacture and supply of 18 Adessia Stream B battery-electric multiple unit (BEMU) 5-car trains and 35-years of FlexCare Perform fleet maintenance. They will be the first BEMU commuter trains operating in New Zealand. The trains will enable emission free operations on non-electrified segments of the Wellington rail network, on the Wairarapa and Manawatu lines.

Manufactured at Alstom’s Savli manufacturing facility in India, the fleet will replace the current diesel locomotive-hauled trains due for retirement in 2028 and 2029. Alstom will operate a maintenance facility purpose-built by the Greater Wellington Regional Council in Masterton, equipped with the latest technologies for fleet maintenance and battery servicing to ensure the highest availability and reliability.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with the New Zealand government, through Ministry of Transport, New Zealand Transport Agency, Greater Wellington and Horizon’s Regional Councils, alongside Transdev and KiwiRail, to bring Alstom trains and maintenance expertise to New Zealand for the first time. As the world’s largest end-to-end rail provider, with unparalleled delivery experience, this project will unlock a greener transport option for the people of Wellington. We are committed to delivering an environmentally friendly, modern and inclusive comfortable journey for every passenger,” said Pascal Dupond, Managing Director of Alstom Australia and New Zealand.

Ling Fang, Region President Asia-Pacific added, “This achievement is a clear testament to Alstom’s commitment to advancing sustainable mobility and empowering our customers as they transition to green technologies. The contract will see us bringing our zero-emissions rail technology to the Asia-Pacific region for the first time and I look forward to even greater expansion and partnership in the region, as we continue supporting our clients in building a cleaner, more sustainable future.”

Comfort-centric commuter trains named Tūhono

Carrying a maximum of 475 passengers per train and operating at speeds up to 120kph, the trains are based on Alstom’s globally proven Adessia commuter trains platform and will be adapted to meet the distinct needs of Wellington’s operating environment. A comfort-centric passenger experience will be at the heart of the new trains equipped with wheelchair, bike, luggage and pram amenities onboard with toilet, vending machine and water dispenser facilities.

Named ‘Tūhono’, meaning “to connect” or “to unite,” the train livery will feature Te ao Māori and cultural elements relevant to Aotearoa New Zealand. These designs will be led by Māori design agency Indigenous Design and Innovation, ensuring deep cultural resonance and a lasting community legacy. The train design will also be informed by local community engagements.

State-of-the-art maintenance and operation solutions

A number of Alstom technologies will be deployed to New Zealand for the first time to support the maintenance and operation of the new trains. This includes state-of-the-art HealthHub condition-based and predictive maintenance technologies and a connected driver advisory system. The trains will operate with intelligent train control with the onboard battery enabling emission free operation through sections of the 9km Remutaka Tunnel, a critical network corridor.

About Alstom Adessia trains

Alstom’s success in battery-electric multiple unit technology continues to gain momentum, with 60 trains sold for commuter and regional networks since 2020. This latest contract builds on previous orders, including 11 BEMU trains for VMS in Germany and 31 for Irish Rail in Ireland. Alstom has also played a leading role in modernising existing fleets with battery-electric technology, converting diesel-electric and electric trains into BEMUs.



ALSTOM™, Adessia™, Adessia Stream B™, HealthHub™ and FlexCare Perform™ are trademarks of Alstom.

[1] Booked in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025-2026









About Alstom









Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 86,000 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated sales of €18.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2025.

For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.





