Novonesis and Novo Nordisk will explore new solutions to improve metabolic health

Novonesis and Novo Nordisk join forces in a new research collaboration to explore solutions that seek to preserve and optimize metabolic health and well-being for people.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – September 8, 2025. Novonesis and Novo Nordisk has entered a research partnership to explore the role of the gut microbiome in the maintenance of metabolic health. The gut microbiome is the collection of microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi, and viruses, that naturally live in the human gut. The science surrounding the microbiome, and how it contributes to human health in many ways, has grown tremendously over the last years1.

Novonesis and Novo Nordisk will work closely to explore solutions that seek to preserve and optimize metabolic health and improve people’s well-being mediated through the gut microbiome. Synbiotic food supplements, composed of probiotics and prebiotics, will be developed and tested for their ability to affect health parameters linked to metabolic health such as blood glucose and cholesterol levels. Probiotics are living microorganisms, while prebiotics are the “fuel” that helps sustain these beneficial microorganisms.2

The partnership will investigate how the gut microbiome may be used to monitor and predict metabolic and overall health trajectories in individuals. Additionally, it will explore novel biomarkers with the aim of measuring the effectiveness of gut microbiome solutions.

“At Novonesis, we are committed to advancing our understanding of the human microbiome and the crucial role it plays in digestion, immunity, mood, well-being, and much more. This new collaboration with Novo Nordisk enables us to deepen our understanding of the gut microbiome’s role in maintaining metabolic health and to identify innovative products that support it. Together, we will conduct research on the gut microbiome for predictive purposes and strive to create impactful biosolutions that enhance health and well-being throughout life stages”, says Henrik Joerck Nielsen, Executive Vice President, Human Health Biosolutions & Strategy.

Obesity is recognized as a chronic, progressive disease by the World Health Organization (WHO).3 It is a multifactorial disease that is associated with more than 200 possible health complications, including type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.4

“Obesity is a complex disease driven by multiple factors, including our hormones and genetics, and we are becoming increasingly aware of the role the gut plays in maintaining metabolic health and thereby minimizing the risk of developing obesity,5” says Professor Nadeem Sarwar, Corporate Vice President and Head of the Transformational Prevention Unit in Obesity at Novo Nordisk.

“Prevention is an integral part of Novo Nordisk’s sustainable and holistic approach to stop the global rise of obesity. The Transformational Prevention Unit’s mission is to deliver science-based and scalable commercial solutions to predict and pre-empt obesity and its consequences for people at greatest risk. We can’t do this alone – building novel, multi-sector partnerships is crucial to deliver impactful solutions. We are excited to work with Novonesis to explore strategies for promoting long-term health that may support us on our mission.”

About Novonesis

Novonesis is leading the era of biosolutions. By leveraging the power of microbiology with science, we transform the way the world produces, consumes and lives. In more than 30 industries, our biosolutions are already creating value for thousands of customers and benefiting the planet. Our 10,000 people worldwide work closely with our partners and customers to transform business with biology.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 78,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com , Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube .

1 Marco ML. Defining how microorganisms benefit human health. Microbial Biotechnology (2020). Available at: https://doi.org/10.1111/1751-7915.13685.

2 Science Direct, Chapter 12 – The Role of Prebiotics in Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (2019). Available at: https://doi.org/10.1016/B978-0-12-814468-8.00012-0

3 World Health Organization. Obesity and Overweight (2025). Available at: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/obesity-and-overweight.

4 Horn, D.B., Almandoz, J. P., & Look, M. What is clinically relevant weight loss for your patients and how can it be achieved? A narrative review. Postgraduate medicine (2022), 134(4), 359–375.

5 Delzenne, N.M., Bindels, L.B., Neyrinck, A.M. et al. The gut microbiome and dietary fibres: implications in obesity, cardiometabolic diseases and cancer. Nat Rev Microbiol (2024). Available at: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41579-024-01108-z.



