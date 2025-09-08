Leading Austrian Pathology Laboratory Group Chooses PathAI’s AISight® Dx to Accelerate Digital Pathology and Advanced Diagnostics

BOSTON and VIENNA, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PathAI, a global leader in artificial intelligence and digital pathology solutions, today announced multi-year partnerships with a group of pioneering Austrian pathology laboratories to deploy AISight® Dx, PathAI’s digital pathology image management system, to establish a foundation for AI-enabled diagnostic workflows.

The laboratories located in Vienna, St. Pölten, Villach have been among the earliest adopters of digitized operations in the German-speaking countries. In choosing AISight Dx, these laboratories are taking the next step in their digital transformation, positioning their infrastructures to integrate modern digital pathology technologies that can streamline workflows and support timely, high-quality diagnostics for patients across Austria.

AISight Dx centralizes whole-slide imaging, case management, workflow orchestration, and AI deployment into a single, modern interface designed for daily use in busy labs. The multi-year collaboration will focus on deploying AISight Dx across the participating sites and building toward AI-driven capabilities that can help reduce manual steps, enable cross-site collaboration, and support consistent diagnostic quality.

“This is a perfect fit between PathAI and these laboratories. We share a joint vision to improve patient outcomes by bringing pathology to the next technological level,” said Andy Beck, MD, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of PathAI. “We look forward to working with these labs to serve as a beacon of the future of pathology in Europe, and to continue expanding our vision of supporting patient care globally.”

“I’ve been looking for a partner that truly understands pathology for years. With PathAI, I’ve finally found one,” said Afschin Soleiman, MD, Managing Director. “AISight Dx is clearly a best-in-class solution, but what sets PathAI apart is their approach towards AI-enabled pathology, including AI-reporting, and the capabilities to make that vision a reality.”

About the Austrian Pathology Laboratories

The Austrian Pathology Laboratory Group consists of ADK Diagnostik (Vienna), the Pathology Group Practice of Dr. Soleiman, Dr. Okcu and Dr. Tucek (Vienna), PIZ - patho im zentrum (St. Pölten), Patho Pipp (Villach), and Pathology Practice Dr. Soleiman (Hall in Tyrol) and serves clinicians and patients across Austria. Collectively, these laboratories are advancing digitization to enhance collaboration, efficiency, and diagnostic quality.

About PathAI

PathAI is a leading provider of integrated AI and digital pathology solutions dedicated to transforming workflow and operational efficiency in pathology labs worldwide. Through innovative technologies and strategic partnerships, PathAI aims to enhance patient outcomes and drive the future of medical diagnostics. For more information, visit www.pathai.com .

1AISight® Dx is CE-IVDR marked in the EEA, UK, and Switzerland.

