Nokia and Supermicro partner to deliver integrated, AI-optimized data center networking solutions

Strategic partnership to bring AI-optimized data center solutions to cloud providers, enterprises, hyperscalers and CSPs.

Customers to benefit from modern turnkey solution that reduces deployment time and operational costs and improves efficiency.

Collaboration between leaders in networking, compute and storage to drive data center advancements and expand market reach.

8 September 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced a strategic partnership with Supermicro, a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions, to help cloud providers, hyperscalers, enterprises and CSPs deploy high-performance, AI-optimized data center networking solutions. By combining Supermicro’s advanced switching hardware with Nokia’s data center automation and network operating system, the companies will deliver a fully integrated data center networking solution built for AI, high-performance computing (HPC), and cloud environments.

Data centers are at an inflection point, driven by the growing demands of AI and cloud workloads. Meeting these challenges requires a new approach—one that puts networking at the center of data center architecture, with a focus on performance, scalability, and automation. The collaboration between these leaders in networking, compute and storage supports this shift and will accelerate innovation across modern IP and data center networks.

The combined solution includes Supermicro’s 800G Ethernet switching platforms integrated with Nokia’s Service Router Linux (SR Linux) Network Operating System (NOS) and Nokia’s Event-Driven Automation (EDA) as the infrastructure platform to automate the entire data center network lifecycle from Day 0 design, Day 1 deployment to Day 2+ daily operations. End-users will benefit from a pre-validated, turnkey solution that reduces deployment time, cuts operational costs, and improves overall efficiency.

“This collaboration gives our customers more choice and flexibility in how they build their infrastructure, with the confidence that Nokia’s SR Linux and EDA are tightly integrated with our systems. It strengthens our ability to deliver networked compute architectures for high-performance workloads, while simplifying orchestration and automation with a unified platform,” said Cenly Chen, Chief Growth Officer, Senior Vice President & Managing Director at Supermicro.

“Partnering with Supermicro further validates Nokia SR Linux and Event-Driven Automation are the right software foundation for today’s data center and IP networks. It also gives us significantly greater reach into the enterprise market through Supermicro’s extensive channels and direct sales, aligning with our strategy to expand in cloud, HPC, and AI-driven infrastructure,” said Vach Kompella, Senior Vice President and General Manager, IP Networks Division at Nokia.

Nokia is helping cloud builders worldwide to build modern data center networks that are highly reliable, secure and easy to operate – which is essential to meet the growing demands of AI workloads globally. Nokia’s EDA ensures faster response times, reduces manual effort, minimizes errors, consumes less compute resources and handles network-wide operations at scale with consistent performance. By proactively resolving issues, it boosts reliability and reduces operational costs.

