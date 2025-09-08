Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 1 September 2025 – 5 September 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 36

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement   24,465,00016.42401,728,250
1 September 2025170,00018.063,070,200
2 September 2025170,00018.033,065,100
3 September 2025170,00017.923,046,400
4 September 2025150,00018.412,761,500
5 September 2025150,00018.362,754,000
Total, week number 36810,00018.1614,697,200
Accumulated under the program25,275,00016.48416,425,450

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 29,520,696 own shares corresponding to 2.03 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

