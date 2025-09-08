Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 1 September 2025 – 5 September 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 36
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|24,465,000
|16.42
|401,728,250
|1 September 2025
|170,000
|18.06
|3,070,200
|2 September 2025
|170,000
|18.03
|3,065,100
|3 September 2025
|170,000
|17.92
|3,046,400
|4 September 2025
|150,000
|18.41
|2,761,500
|5 September 2025
|150,000
|18.36
|2,754,000
|Total, week number 36
|810,000
|18.16
|14,697,200
|Accumulated under the program
|25,275,000
|16.48
|416,425,450
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 29,520,696 own shares corresponding to 2.03 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
