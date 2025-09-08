Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 1 September 2025 – 5 September 2025

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 36

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 24,465,000 16.42 401,728,250 1 September 2025 170,000 18.06 3,070,200 2 September 2025 170,000 18.03 3,065,100 3 September 2025 170,000 17.92 3,046,400 4 September 2025 150,000 18.41 2,761,500 5 September 2025 150,000 18.36 2,754,000 Total, week number 36 810,000 18.16 14,697,200 Accumulated under the program 25,275,000 16.48 416,425,450

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 29,520,696 own shares corresponding to 2.03 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

