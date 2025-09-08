|Company announcement no. 41 2025
08 September 2025
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 36
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 36:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|11,154,294
|241.1095
|2,689,406,788
|01 September 2025
|100,000
|262.9770
|26,297,700
|02 September 2025
|150,000
|261.1628
|39,174,420
|03 September 2025
|194,701
|259.0585
|50,438,949
|04 September 2025
|189,543
|261.3849
|49,543,678
|05 September 2025
|169,889
|261.2930
|44,390,806
|Total accumulated over week 36
|804,133
|260.9588
|209,845,554
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|11,958,427
|242.4443
|2,899,252,342
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.432% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
