ISC Announces Strategic Review

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISC) (“ISC” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has been undertaking a review of strategic alternatives (the "Strategic Review") to identify opportunities to maximize value for all shareholders. This initiative is led by a Special Committee of the Board (the “Special Committee”), which has been established and mandated to carry out this work.

This Strategic Review is the deliberate and logical continuation of the Company’s strategy for long-term value maximization. While recent milestones - such as the extension of its Master Service Agreement (the “MSA”) in 2023 and the accretive growth strategy announced in 2024 - have further advanced this approach, the Strategic Review will guide the Company’s next phase of disciplined, value-driven growth and ensure its strategic priorities remain aligned with evolving opportunities.

Activities core to the Company’s strategy have been underway since the extension of the MSA and were formalized earlier this summer through the formation of the Special Committee, comprised solely of elected independent directors. The Special Committee has been overseeing the analysis and evaluation of the Company’s business strategy and optimization opportunities, while also considering value-maximizing alternatives that are in the best interests of the Company.

The Strategic Review is considering a wide range of potential outcomes, such as asset divestments, acquisitions, transformative business combinations, or a sale of the Company. ISC anticipates that Crown Investments Corporation of Saskatchewan (“CIC”), as the Company’s largest shareholder, will consider any outcome of the Strategic Review subject to provisions to protect the Province’s best interests and Saskatchewan jobs.

“ISC’s Board and management team are committed to continuing to explore opportunities to maximize value for all shareholders,” said Joel Teal, Board Chair. “ISC’s business continues to perform well, in line with our historically strong and consistent results and execution against our strategy. While the Board believes the Company’s valuation will, in time, reflect the true value of its business, undertaking a thorough review of strategic alternatives through the Special Committee and with the support of the Government of Saskatchewan is a prudent step to ensure that ISC’s fair value is appropriately recognized.”

The Company has chosen to publicly announce this Strategic Review at this time as part of its value-maximizing strategy. ISC’s Board and management team are firmly united in their commitment to a transparent and deliberate process. The Company will communicate material developments with all shareholders when and if appropriate.

In the interim, shareholders can be confident that ISC’s leadership remains dedicated to acting in the best interests of the Company during this exciting time for ISC, with continued focus on our strategy and our unwavering commitment to customers and employees in our day-to-day operations.

ISC cautions that there can be no assurance that the Strategic Review will result in a transaction or, if a transaction is undertaken, as to its terms, timing or completion. The Company has engaged RBC Capital Markets as its financial advisor and Stikeman Elliott as its legal advisor for the Strategic Review.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements regarding the Strategic Review and possible outcomes. As noted above, the Company cautions that there can be no assurance that the Strategic Review will result in a transaction or, if a transaction is undertaken, as to its terms, timing or completion. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to changes in economic, market and business conditions, technological development, shifts in customer demands and expectations, reliance on key customers and licences, dependence on key projects and clients, the ability to secure new business and manage fixed-price contracts, identification of viable growth opportunities, execution of the Company’s growth strategy, competition, termination risks and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company including those detailed in ISC’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 and ISC’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, copies of which are filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The assumptions underlying, and expectations reflected in, such forward-looking information are based on assessments and beliefs of ISC management as of the date of this release and are reasonable in the circumstances. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities laws, ISC assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

About ISC®

Headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISC.

