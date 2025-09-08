Industrial Hose Industry Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Parker Hannifin, Gates, and Continental Lead with Motion Control, Fluid Power, and Digital Innovation

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Hose - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Industrial Hose Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Industrial Hose. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The 360 Quadrant evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 25 Industrial Hose Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



An industrial hose is a specially engineered flexible tube used to transport liquids, gases, or solid materials within industrial settings. Constructed from robust materials such as rubber, PVC, or thermoplastics and reinforced with fabric or wire, these hoses are capable of withstanding high pressures, extreme temperatures, and exposure to aggressive chemicals. Industrial hoses are vital for transferring substances like water, oil, chemicals, air, or food products across a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, oil & gas, agriculture, food processing, construction, and pharmaceuticals. They provide a safe, efficient, and dependable solution for moving materials under challenging operational conditions.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Industrial Hose companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Industrial Hose quadrant. Key players in the Industrial Hose market are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP



PARKER HANNIFIN CORP is a global leader in motion and control technologies, known for providing solutions that enhance the productivity and performance of various industries. The company offers a comprehensive range of industrial hoses that are integral to many fluid transfer applications, helping manage fluids in challenging environments. This includes applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial automation sectors. The company's strong presence in North America and other global markets, combined with a robust after-market service network, supports its competitive position.



Gates Corporation



Gates Corporation specializes in the development of innovative solutions for power transmission and fluid power systems. Its products are crucial in systems where reliability is paramount, serving industries such as automotive and industrial machinery. The company collaborates with OEMs and replacement channel partners to provide custom solutions that enhance operational efficiency and reduce downtime.



Continental AG



Continental AG stands out for its comprehensive product suite and strong focus on digital innovation. Specializing in industrial power transmission and conveying solutions, the company leverages its global footprint to provide tailored solutions in diverse markets. Continental AG invests in smart and digital technologies to fortify its market presence and cater to the evolving needs of industrial sectors worldwide.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Massive Infrastructure Projects Focused on Establishing Resilient and Efficient Urban Environments

3.2.1.2 Evolving Industrial Demands and Regulatory Frameworks

3.2.1.3 Accelerating Shift to Smart Manufacturing, Automation, and Digital Transformation

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Recurrent Replacement Costs due to Shorter Lifespan of Hoses

3.2.2.2 Investment Uncertainty due to Technology Obsolescence

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Customized and Application-Specific Industrial Hoses

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Balancing Innovation, Cost, and Compliance in Specialized Hose Applications

3.2.4.2 Maintaining Competitive Position in Dynamic Market

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Ecosystem Analysis

3.5 Technology Analysis

3.5.1 Key Technologies

3.5.1.1 High-Performance Polymer

3.5.1.2 Advanced Reinforcement Technologies

3.5.1.3 IoT-Integrated Hoses

3.5.2 Adjacent Technologies

3.5.2.1 Industrial Automation Systems

3.5.2.2 AI & Predictive Maintenance Software

3.5.3 Complementary Technologies

3.5.3.1 Couplings and Fittings

3.5.3.2 External Condition Monitoring Devices

3.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.6.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.6.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.6.5 Intensty of Competitive Rivalry

3.7 Patents Analysis

3.8 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

3.9 Impact of AI/Generative AI on Industrial Hose Market

3.9.1 Introduction

3.9.2 Impact on Industrial Hose Market

3.9.3 Top Use Cases and Market Potential



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2022-2025

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2020-2024

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.5.1 Stars

4.5.2 Emerging Leaders

4.5.3 Pervasive Players

4.5.4 Participants

4.5.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.5.5.1 Company Footprint

4.5.5.2 Region Footprint

4.5.5.3 Material Type Footprint

4.5.5.4 Media Type Footprint

4.5.5.5 Industry Footprint

4.6 Competitive Scenario

4.6.1 Product Launches

4.6.2 Deals

4.6.3 Expansions



5 Company Profiles

Gates Corporation

Danfoss

Continental AG

Parker Hannifin Corp

Trelleborg Group

Semperit AG Holding

Hansa-Flex AG

Bridgestone Corporation

The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

Kuriyama Holdings Corporation

Manuli Ryco Group

Alfa Gomma Spa

Polyhose

Mees Van Den Brink

Kanaflex

Norres Schlauchtechnik GmbH

Ivg Colbachini Spa

Hbd Thermoid

Abbott Rubber Company, Inc.

Unitedflexible

Colex International Limited

Transfer Oil S.P.A.

Titeflex

Salem-Republic Rubber Company

