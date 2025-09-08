Loyalty Management Industry Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Omnichannel Engagement, Strategic Partnerships, and Cross-Industry Platforms Strengthen Market Leadership in Retail, Hospitality, Aviation

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Loyalty Management - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Loyalty Management Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Loyalty Management. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The 360 Quadrant evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 14 Loyalty Management Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



The loyalty management process consists of a series of actions designed to improve customer engagement, acquisition, and retention. It plays a critical role in managing the relationship between customer retention and various business elements such as return on investment (ROI), promotional efforts, and product sales. Loyalty management solutions have revolutionized how companies engage with their customers, empowering Customer Success Managers (CSMs) with valuable data to make well-informed decisions, which in turn improves communication, enhances customer engagement, and boosts satisfaction levels. With the increasing use of the internet and smartphones, the demand for online loyalty management platforms to monitor the online customer base is growing. The digital transformation in loyalty management has also heightened the need for mobile-optimized websites to align with shifting customer preferences.



Loyalty management involves a set of activities designed to acquire, engage, and retain stakeholders, thereby strengthening relationships with customers and other involved parties. Loyalty programs are specifically developed to foster an interactive environment among a business, its customers, employees, and channel partners (including distributors and resellers).



The 360 Quadrant maps the Loyalty Management companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Loyalty Management quadrant. Key players in the Loyalty Management market are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Oracle



Oracle stands at the forefront of the loyalty management market with its powerful Oracle CrowdTwist Loyalty and Engagement platform. It focuses heavily on gamification and emotional loyalty, tailoring its offerings to suit the evolving omnichannel customer journeys. Oracle's solutions are particularly strong in the hospitality and retail sectors, attracting high-profile clients and offering a comprehensive portfolio. By constantly upgrading its platform, Oracle maintains its status as a leader and continues to influence market dynamics significantly.



Epsilon



Epsilon is known for its PeopleCloud Loyalty platform that excels in delivering personalized, data-driven loyalty strategies. The company strengthens its market position by hosting loyalty-focused events such as Loyalty Lab and forming strategic alliances that emphasize real-time data integration and customer engagement. Epsilon's wide global presence enhances its ability to provide comprehensive loyalty solutions.



Comarch



Comarch differentiates itself with its modular loyalty management system that caters to a diverse range of industries, including aviation and retail. The company enhances its AI capabilities and forms strategic partnerships across regions like Europe and the Middle East. By doing so, Comarch has effectively cemented itself as an influential player in the global loyalty management ecosystem, demonstrating a commitment to technological innovation and cross-industry service delivery.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview and Industry Trends

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Growing Focus on Reducing Customer Churn Rates

3.2.1.2 Integration of Gamification into Loyalty Programs

3.2.1.3 Economic Volatility Drives Loyalty Investments

3.2.1.4 Emergence of Loyalty Management Mobile Applications

3.2.1.5 Demand for Advanced Solutions to Monitor Customer Scores and Enhance Customer Engagement

3.2.1.6 Rising Adoption of Omnichannel Customer Loyalty Strategy

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Fragmentation of Customer Data Across Various Systems and Platforms

3.2.2.2 Stringent Government Regulations

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Increasing Investments in Loyalty System Technology

3.2.3.2 Surging Investments in Customer Success Startup Platforms

3.2.3.3 Rising Applications of Big Data and Machine Learning

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Exponential Rise in Marketing Technology

3.2.4.2 Rapidly Changing Trends and Diverse Consumer Preferences

3.2.4.3 Low Awareness of Loyalty Program Benefits

3.2.4.4 Data Security and Privacy Issues

3.2.4.5 Unappealing Rewards

3.3 Supply Chain Analysis

3.4 Ecosystem

3.5 Porter's Five Forces Model

3.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.5.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.5.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.6 Patent Analysis

3.6.1 Methodology

3.7 Disruptions Impacting Buyers/Clients in Loyalty Management Market

3.8 Technology Analysis

3.8.1 Key Technologies

3.8.1.1 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

3.8.1.2 Blockchain Technology

3.8.1.3 Mobile Wallets & Apps

3.8.1.4 Customer Data Platforms

3.8.2 Complementary Technologies

3.8.2.1 Marketing Automation

3.8.2.2 Customer Relationship Management

3.8.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.8.3.1 Sustainability IoT

3.8.3.2 Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality

3.8.3.3 Biometrics

3.9 Key Conferences & Events

3.10 Technology Roadmap for Loyalty Management Market

3.10.1 Short-Term Roadmap (2025-2026)

3.10.2 Mid-Term Roadmap (2027-2028)

3.10.3 Long-Term Roadmap (2029-2030)

3.11 Impact of AI/Generative AI on Loyalty Management Market

3.11.1 Use Cases of Generative AI in Loyalty Management



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2022-2025

4.3 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.3.1 Market Ranking Analysis

4.4 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players, 2021-2024

4.5 Brand/Product Comparison

4.6 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.7.1 Stars

4.7.2 Emerging Leaders

4.7.3 Pervasive Players

4.7.4 Participants

4.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players

4.7.5.1 Region Footprint

4.7.5.2 Business Model Footprint

4.7.5.3 Vertical Footprint

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs

4.8.1 Progressive Companies

4.8.2 Responsive Companies

4.8.3 Dynamic Companies

4.8.4 Starting Blocks

4.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking, 2024

4.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

4.8.5.2 Company Footprint: Startups/SMEs

4.8.5.3 Business Model Footprint: Startups/SMEs

4.8.5.4 Vertical Footprint: Startups/SMEs

4.8.5.5 Region Footprint: Startups/SMEs

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product Launches

4.9.2 Deals



5 Company Profiles

Epsilon

Oracle

Comarch

Bond Brand Loyalty

Merkle

Capillary

Jakala

Kobie Marketing

Giift Management

Maritz Motivation

Cheetah Digital by Marigold

Collinson

Air Miles Reward

SAP SE

Annex Cloud

Apex Loyalty

Sumup

Kangaroo

Smile.Io

Sessionm

Loyaltylion

Sailplay

Yotpo

Zinrelo

Punchh

Ebbo

Preferred Patron

Loopyloyalty

Paystone

Loylogic

Ascenda

Loyalty Juggernaut

Gratifii

Phaedon

