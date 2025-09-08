Game-based Learning Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Duolingo, Kahoot!, and Skillsoft Lead with AI Personalization, Interactive Platforms, and Corporate Training Innovation

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Game-based Learning - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Game-based Learning Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Game-based Learning. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The 360 Quadrant evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 15 Game-based Learning Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



Game-based learning (GBL) incorporates game elements and principles into educational settings to improve engagement, motivation, and knowledge retention. It is applied in various sectors, including K-12 education, higher education, corporate training, healthcare, and government. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the GBL market, with a focus on software platforms and content solutions, excluding hardware components due to their limited market share. The study breaks down the market by platform types, game genres, deployment methods, learning objectives, end users, and geographical regions. By examining content types, services, and regional contributions, the report provides stakeholders with valuable insights into the competitive landscape, market trends, and growth opportunities within the GBL industry.



As noted by Prodigy Education, game-based learning is an instructional approach that leverages the power of games to define and support educational outcomes. A GBL environment accomplishes this through educational games that feature engaging gameplay, instant rewards, and healthy competition, all of which can significantly boost students' motivation to learn.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Game-based Learning companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Game-based Learning quadrant. Key players in the Game-based Learning market include major global corporations and specialized innovators such as Duolingo, Kahoot!, Skillsoft, Stride, Inc., Frontier Developments, Pearson, Spin Master, Adobe, Extramarks, Age of Learning, Mojang Studios, BI Worldwide, Quizlet, Safetyculture, and EI.

These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Duolingo



Duolingo stands as a pioneering force in game-based learning, primarily recognized for its robust platform aimed at language education. Its Company Product Portfolio has diversified to include subjects such as math and music, leveraging a gamified mobile application to drive intuitive learning. The company's core strategy involves blending behavioral science with AI-driven personalization, ensuring substantial market engagement. Duolingo's commitment to providing free and paid tiers enables broad accessibility, further solidifying its Company Market Share in the education sector. With adaptive difficulty settings and innovative conversational practice bots, Duolingo continually enhances user experience, maintaining a leading Company Ranking in the digital education landscape.



Kahoot!



Kahoot! is widely known for transforming traditional learning and corporate training into engaging interactive experiences. The platform excels in Company Analysis, offering both remote and in-person educational settings that are highly integrated with real-time feedback, fostering collaborative learning environments. Kahoot!'s approach to Company Positioning focuses on acquiring e-tech applications, significantly boosting its offerings in mathematics and professional development. The platform's intuitive design promotes wide adoption, underlining its substantial Company Market Share.



Skillsoft



Skillsoft is a leader in e-learning, particularly in the corporate training sphere. The company has harnessed strategic partnerships and mergers to broaden its Company Product Portfolio, aiming to enhance skill-based learning through virtual platforms. Emphasizing employee engagement and development, Skillsoft has effectively utilized data analytics to tailor its learning solutions, maintaining a strong Company Positioning in the market. This strategic focus aids in retaining a competitive Company Market Share within the game-based learning space, ensuring continuous innovation and adaptation to emerging educational trends.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview and Industry Trends

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Cognitive and Psychological Benefits of Gamification to Enhance Learner Engagement and Motivation

3.2.1.2 Rising Mobile Technology Penetration to Expand Game-based Learning Accessibility

3.2.1.3 Increasing Corporate Focus on Employee Engagement and Upskilling

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Resistance from Traditional Educators and Institutions

3.2.2.2 Concerns Over Screen Time and Digital Addiction Affect Adoption in Younger Population

3.2.2.3 Difficulty in Integrating Gbl into Existing Curriculum Structures

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Skill-based and Experiential Learning to Create Space for Gbl Expansion

3.2.3.2 Integration of AI and Analytics into Gbl Platforms to Unlock New Opportunities for Personalized Education

3.2.3.3 Growing Use of Gbl in Language Learning and Stem Education to Present Niche Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Balancing Educational Content with Engaging Gameplay while Maintaining Curriculum Alignment Standards

3.2.4.2 Teacher Training and Digital Competency Gaps to Hinder Effective Gbl Integration

3.2.4.3 Limited Infrastructure and Internet Access in Rural Regions to Hamper Gbl Adoption

3.3 Supply Chain Analysis

3.4 Impact of Generative AI on Game-based Learning

3.4.1 Top Use Cases & Market Potential

3.4.1.1 Key Use Cases

3.4.2 Personalized Learning Paths

3.4.3 Narrative-Driven Roleplay and Simulation

3.4.4 Assessment and Feedback

3.4.5 Language Learning

3.4.6 Puzzle/Strategy Game Design

3.4.7 Virtual Facilitators/Tutors

3.5 Ecosystem Analysis

3.5.1 Game-based Learning Market, Software Type

3.5.1.1 Gamified Learning Platforms

3.5.1.2 Microlearning Platforms

3.5.1.3 Simulation-based Learning Platforms

3.5.1.4 Integrated Lms Platforms

3.5.1.5 Adaptive Learning Systems

3.5.1.6 AI Authoring Tools & Development Platforms

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.6.1 Key Technologies

3.6.1.1 Game Engines

3.6.1.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI)

3.6.1.3 Learning Analytics

3.6.1.4 Instructional Design Technologies

3.6.2 Complimentary Technologies

3.6.2.1 Immersive Audio Technologies

3.6.2.2 Procedural Content Generation

3.6.2.3 Haptics

3.6.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.6.3.1 Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality

3.6.3.2 Cloud Computing

3.6.3.3 Internet of Things (IoT)

3.7 Patent Analysis

3.7.1 Methodology

3.7.2 Patents Filed, by Document Type

3.7.3 Innovation and Patent Applications

3.8 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

3.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.9.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.9.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.10 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2022-2025

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2020-2024

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.5 Brand/Product Comparative Analysis

4.5.1 Product Comparative Analysis, by Offering (Game-based Learning Platform)

4.5.1.1 Duolingo App (Duolingo)

4.5.1.2 Kahoot! at Home (Kahoot!)

4.5.1.3 Stride Learning/K12 Games (Stride Inc.)

4.5.1.4 Pearson Interactive Labs/Revel/Mylab (Pearson)

4.5.1.5 Quizlet Learn/Quizlet Live (Quizlet)

4.6 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.7.1 Stars

4.7.2 Emerging Leaders

4.7.3 Pervasive Players

4.7.4 Participants

4.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.7.5.1 Company Footprint

4.7.5.2 Regional Footprint

4.7.5.3 Offering Footprint

4.7.5.4 Game Type Footprint

4.7.5.5 Application Footprint

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.8.1 Progressive Companies

4.8.2 Responsive Companies

4.8.3 Dynamic Companies

4.8.4 Starting Blocks

4.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

4.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

4.9 Competitive Scenario and Trends

4.9.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

4.9.2 Deals



5 Company Profiles

Duolingo

Kahoot!

Skillsoft

Stride, Inc.

Frontier Developments

Pearson

Spin Master

Adobe

Mojang Studios

Ei

Quizlet

Safetyculture

Extramarks

Bi Worldwide

Age of Learning

Preloaded

Game Strategies

Prodigy Education

Breakaway Games

Schell Games

Stratbeans Learning Solutions

Simulearn

Raptivity

Fundamentor

Indusgeeks

Kuato Studios

Hornbill Fx

Quodeck Technologies

Gametize

Sweetrush

Archy Learning

Lingokids

Tenneo

Axonify

Kognito

Litmos

Quizizz

Simformer

Centrical

The Gamification Company

