Aura to Voluntarily Delist from Toronto Stock Exchange

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGO) (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA33) (“Aura” or the “Company”) today announced that its application for a voluntary delisting (the “Delisting”) of its common shares (each a “Common Share”) from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has been approved by the Company’s board of directors and the TSX. It is expected that the Common Shares will be delisted from the TSX effective as of the close of markets on September 25, 2025. The Common Shares will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (the “NASDAQ”) under the symbol “AUGO” and the B3 - Brasil, Bolsa Balcão under the symbol “AURA33”. It is important to highlight that on August 29, 2025, Aura announced that the Brazilian Securities Commission (“Comissão de Valores Mobiliários” or “CVM”) approved the change in the Company's Brazilian Depositary Receipts (“BDRs”) of the reference to a stock exchange for the Common Shares underlying the BDRs from TSX to NASDAQ.

Aura has decided to pursue the Delisting of the Common Shares from the TSX following the completion of listing its Common Shares on Nasdaq on July 16th, 2025, and its intention to consolidate the trading in the U.S. equity market, which the Company expects will improve its stock liquidity. The decision for the Delisting has also taken into consideration, among other things, the ongoing fees and expenses associated with maintaining a TSX listing and the availability of an alternative market for the Common Shares on the NASDAQ. Also, the Company reaffirms that this change will not affect the rights of holders of BDRs listed on B3, which will continue to be supported by Common Shares, now listed on Nasdaq.

Holders of Common Shares in Canadian brokerage accounts are encouraged to contact their brokers to confirm how to trade their Common Shares on the NASDAQ following the Delisting of the Common Shares from the TSX.

In accordance with the TSX Company Manual, the TSX does not require shareholder approval of the voluntary delisting of the Common Shares from the TSX, as an acceptable alternative market will exist for the Common Shares on the date of Delisting.

Aura will continue to be a reporting issuer under applicable securities laws of Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Saskatchewan following the Delisting.

