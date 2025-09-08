MEXC Foundation Brings Global Web3 Initiative to Nigeria with Educational Workshop at Yobe State University





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Foundation expanded its global Web3 education mission to Northern Nigeria with a groundbreaking live trading workshop at Yobe State University on September 6, marking another milestone in the Foundation's worldwide commitment to blockchain education in underrepresented regions.

The intensive workshop, part of MEXC Foundation's three-pillar approach of Education, Empowerment, and Community Giving, provided students comprehensive blockchain education covering fundamental concepts, market analysis techniques, and cryptocurrency technology understanding through interactive demonstrations and educational sessions about the digital asset ecosystem. In addition to technical and market knowledge, the program placed a strong emphasis on security and risk prevention. Students were introduced to best practices in safeguarding digital assets to help them recognize red flags and adopt a risk-aware mindset when interacting in the crypto space.

The seven-hour educational session delivered concrete results for participating students. Over 60 students completed live account setup and deposit processes during the workshop, gaining real-time experience with spot and futures trading demonstrations using actual market positions. The event culminated with a mini trading competition that awarded MEXC rewards to top performers, while establishing Yobe State University's first crypto trading study group. The university also signed a partnership agreement for ongoing blockchain curriculum integration.

"For blockchain and the broader crypto industry to leap forward, we need more than just technological breakthroughs—we need the supporting power that drives real-world adoption," said Ojoche Victor, Business Development Manager at MEXC Nigeria. "As we expand our global footprint, Nigeria represents the kind of high-growth market where MEXC Foundation can demonstrate how blockchain creates positive, practical change worldwide."

