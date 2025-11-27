MEXC Foundation Champions Emerging Builders at University of Sharjah Showcase





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- — MEXC Foundation , the impact-driven arm of MEXC, today announced its successful Gold Sponsorship of the Student Project Showcase hosted by the Department of Information Systems at the University of Sharjah. The sponsorship demonstrated MEXC Foundation's dedication to fostering blockchain literacy, nurturing emerging talent, and building an inclusive Web3 ecosystem across high-growth regions worldwide.

Held on November 25, 2025 at the Female Student Forum, the showcase brought together students presenting innovative technology-driven ICT/IS projects to faculty, peers, and industry leaders. The event aligned with MEXC Foundation's core mission to accelerate responsible growth and inclusive adoption of blockchain and Web3 ecosystems through education and empowerment.









During the event, MEXC’s Regional Growth & BD Lead, Dua, delivered a keynote speech on behalf of MEXC Foundation, highlighting MEXC's commitment to Web3 education and talent development.

The event also featured a special address by Dr. Mohamed Al Hemairy, Chairman of the UAE Blockchain and AI Association, who shared his insights on the region’s accelerating digital transformation and emphasized the importance of cross-sector partnerships in shaping the future of Web3 and AI development.

"Universities like the University of Sharjah are foundational to Web3's future," said Clairee Nie, Head of MENA region at MEXC. "By investing in this showcase, we're championing diverse talent and bold new voices—particularly women and emerging builders—to lead innovation in blockchain. The future of Web3 belongs to everyone willing to build it."

As a Gold Sponsor, MEXC Foundation maintained a dedicated exhibition booth showcasing the Foundation's initiatives while directly engaging with students, faculty, and university leadership. The sponsorship included branded activations, promotional materials, and media presence, reflecting MEXC Foundation's three core pillars—Education, Empowerment, and Community Giving—particularly its focus on championing inclusion and representation across the Web3 ecosystem.

MEXC Foundation continues scaling its impact through scholarships, mentorship programs, and career placement initiatives launching in 2026, with a focus on underrepresented regions worldwide.

About MEXC Foundation

MEXC Foundation is the impact-driven arm of MEXC Group, committed to accelerating responsible growth and inclusive adoption of blockchain and Web3 ecosystems. Through diverse initiatives, the Foundation fosters education, innovation, and equal access to opportunities on a global scale, making blockchain a force for positive and practical change worldwide.

