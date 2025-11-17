MEXC Foundation Sponsors Pre-Christmas Event for Children With Health Conditions in Philippines





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Foundation sponsored "A Heartfelt Christmas for Little Brave Warriors" at Enchanted Kingdom in Sta. Rosa City, Laguna on November 16, bringing holiday joy to children fighting congenital health conditions and their families.

The event, organized by The Insider News, provided a day of celebration for young patients who spend much of their time in medical treatment. Each child received gift packages containing toys, milk, cookies, chocolates, groceries, toiletries, and medicines to support their families' ongoing needs.

The initiative reflects the Foundation's commitment to creating real-world impact beyond the blockchain industry. Through its Community Giving pillar, MEXC Foundation partners with organizations to provide practical support and moments of joy to vulnerable populations facing difficult circumstances.

Launched in August 2025 with a $30 million commitment, MEXC Foundation operates on three pillars: Education, Empowerment, and Community Giving. While Education and Empowerment focus on building the Web3 ecosystem, Community Giving extends support to underserved communities through partnerships with nonprofits and grassroots organizations.

MEXC Foundation welcomes organizations and communities interested in collaborative social impact initiatives to connect through its official channels.

About MEXC Foundation

MEXC Foundation is the impact-driven arm of MEXC Group, committed to accelerating responsible growth and inclusive adoption of blockchain and Web3 ecosystems. Through diverse initiatives, the Foundation fosters education, innovation, and equal access to opportunities on a global scale, making blockchain a force for positive and practical change worldwide.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ba355db-5e0f-4858-9d2e-69a243f56581