MEXC Foundation Launches School Supplies Program in Agusan del Sur





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Foundation , the impact-driven arm of leading global crypto exchange MEXC, completed a School Supplies Program for over 140 students in Agusan del Sur, Philippines on January 7. The initiative provides students with essential learning materials to support their participation and readiness in school.

In partnership with Cryptita Plays and local educators, the Foundation distributed supply kits containing notepads, writing instruments, and educational resources. The program addresses a practical need in underserved communities where access to basic school materials remains limited.

The initiative aligns with MEXC Foundation's Community Giving pillar, which focuses on addressing immediate needs in high-growth emerging markets. By partnering with local organizations, the Foundation ensures initiatives are responsive to on-the-ground requirements and deliver measurable impact.

Through this program, MEXC Foundation supports educational access while building long-term pathways for underserved communities to participate in the digital economy. The Foundation's approach combines direct community engagement with transparent reporting to ensure accountability across all initiatives.

The Agusan del Sur program is part of a broader series of educational support activities planned across Southeast Asia throughout 2026, reflecting MEXC Foundation's commitment to expanding access to both education and digital opportunity in regions where these resources remain critical.

About MEXC Foundation

MEXC Foundation is the impact-driven arm of MEXC Group, committed to accelerating responsible growth and inclusive adoption of blockchain and Web3 ecosystems. Through diverse initiatives, the Foundation fosters education, innovation, and equal access to opportunities on a global scale, making blockchain a force for positive and practical change worldwide.



