Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

 | Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Announcement


A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).          
           
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                            

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 1 to 5 September, 2025:                                                  

  Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 100,849   1,210,557,430
1 September 2025 700 13,276.8714 9,293,810
2 September 2025 690 13,321.5797 9,191,890
3 September 2025 690 13,351.3478 9,212,430
4 September 2025 680 13,429.0882 9,131,780
5 September 2025 670 13,506.6418 9,049,450
Total 1-5 September 2025 3,430   45,879,360
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 13,810   188,371,700
Accumulated under the program 104,279   1,256,436,790
  Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 571,284   6,946,814,958
1 September 2025 3,508 13,380.3150 46,938,145
2 September 2025 3,458 13,418.7840 46,402,155
3 September 2025 3,458 13,444.2308 46,490,150
4 September 2025 3,407 13,517.6842 46,054,750
5 September 2025 3,358 13,598.0197 45,662,150
Total 1-5 September 2025 17,189   231,547,350
Bought from the Foundation* 2,248 13,470.6695 30,282,065
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 78,256   1,076,711,719
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 590,721   7,208,644,373

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 104,279 A shares and 691,647 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.03% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 8 September, 2025

Contact persons:


Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 1 of 1


Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 36 2025 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 36 2025

Recommended Reading