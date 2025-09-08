Announcement





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program





On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 1 to 5 September, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 100,849 1,210,557,430 1 September 2025 700 13,276.8714 9,293,810 2 September 2025 690 13,321.5797 9,191,890 3 September 2025 690 13,351.3478 9,212,430 4 September 2025 680 13,429.0882 9,131,780 5 September 2025 670 13,506.6418 9,049,450 Total 1-5 September 2025 3,430 45,879,360 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 13,810 188,371,700 Accumulated under the program 104,279 1,256,436,790 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 571,284 6,946,814,958 1 September 2025 3,508 13,380.3150 46,938,145 2 September 2025 3,458 13,418.7840 46,402,155 3 September 2025 3,458 13,444.2308 46,490,150 4 September 2025 3,407 13,517.6842 46,054,750 5 September 2025 3,358 13,598.0197 45,662,150 Total 1-5 September 2025 17,189 231,547,350 Bought from the Foundation* 2,248 13,470.6695 30,282,065 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 78,256 1,076,711,719 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 590,721 7,208,644,373

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 104,279 A shares and 691,647 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.03% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 8 September, 2025

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

