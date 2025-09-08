Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 1 to 5 September, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|100,849
|1,210,557,430
|1 September 2025
|700
|13,276.8714
|9,293,810
|2 September 2025
|690
|13,321.5797
|9,191,890
|3 September 2025
|690
|13,351.3478
|9,212,430
|4 September 2025
|680
|13,429.0882
|9,131,780
|5 September 2025
|670
|13,506.6418
|9,049,450
|Total 1-5 September 2025
|3,430
|45,879,360
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|13,810
|188,371,700
|Accumulated under the program
|104,279
|1,256,436,790
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|571,284
|6,946,814,958
|1 September 2025
|3,508
|13,380.3150
|46,938,145
|2 September 2025
|3,458
|13,418.7840
|46,402,155
|3 September 2025
|3,458
|13,444.2308
|46,490,150
|4 September 2025
|3,407
|13,517.6842
|46,054,750
|5 September 2025
|3,358
|13,598.0197
|45,662,150
|Total 1-5 September 2025
|17,189
|231,547,350
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,248
|13,470.6695
|30,282,065
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|78,256
|1,076,711,719
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|590,721
|7,208,644,373
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 104,279 A shares and 691,647 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.03% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 8 September, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
