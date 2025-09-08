Parsons Expands Huntsville Footprint with Opening of New Redstone Gateway Facility

CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) has officially opened its newest facility in Redstone Gateway, reinforcing its commitment to national security, mission-focused innovation, and the Huntsville defense community. Strategically located just outside Redstone Arsenal’s Gate 9, the 27,000-square-foot facility strengthens Parsons’ position as a trusted partner in defense, space, and missile systems.

“As a longtime contributor to Huntsville’s defense ecosystem, our new Redstone Gateway facility is a strategic investment to better serve our customers and support the warfighter,” said Jim Matthews, Parsons Vice President, Mission Systems Analysis. “This new facility and its customer proximity enhance our ability to deliver agile, mission-ready solutions and collaborate closely with key government, industry, and academic partners.”

The facility includes 21,000 square feet of high-bay space capable of supporting a variety of advanced programs. The remaining space is dedicated to offices, collaboration areas, and secure environments tailored to customer needs. Its proximity to Redstone Arsenal enables seamless integration with ongoing programs and supports rapid development, testing, and deployment cycles on important administration national security priorities, including Golden Dome.

Steven M. Rush, Director of the Missile and Space Intelligence Center (MSIC), emphasized the importance of the investment, stating, “The significant investment by Parsons in the new facility at Redstone Gateway represents a continued commitment to both the Redstone Arsenal space and missile defense missions as well as the broader Huntsville community. The new capabilities Parsons brings to support national defense and our space missions will enable greater collaboration and delivery of solutions between local, state, and federal government organizations, private sector companies, and academic partners to ensure Redstone Arsenal and Huntsville will be able to deliver continued dominance in the space and missile domains. Continued investments like this help to ensure the security of our nation and are another example of what makes Huntsville special — a united community focused on the hardest technical problem sets, sharing similar values and goals to protect our nation.”

Parsons’ expansion in Redstone Gateway underscores its strategic alignment with the missions of Redstone Arsenal, the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Space Force, and the future of space and missile defense. As a key player in delivering next-generation solutions, Parsons continues to invest in people, technology, and infrastructure to meet evolving mission needs.

