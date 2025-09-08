



As of 5 September 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) owned 5.03% of the shares in the Company (104,279 A-shares and 691,647 B-shares), cf. the Danish Capital Markets Act, section 31.

Due to the ongoing share buy-back program, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S has increased its holding of treasury shares to 5% of the share capital. As earlier announced, the purpose of the share buy-back program is to adjust the capital structure of the Company ultimately through cancellation of shares repurchased.

