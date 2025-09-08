InvestigateTV+ Returns to Weekdays for Third Season, Delivering Solutions-Oriented Journalism

ATLANTA, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvestigateTV+, Gray Media’s national investigative program, is set to premiere its third season on Monday, September 8th, bringing viewers a fresh slate of episodes uncovering critical issues and providing tangible solutions. InvestigateTV+ airs weekdays in all 113 Gray markets and has expanded its reach into numerous non-Gray markets, cleared in more than 70% of the U.S. daily.

Season 3 will immediately delve into the ongoing struggles of Vietnam veterans decades after the war. The all-new episode airing September 8th investigates hundreds of claims that a highly toxic herbicide continues to cause severe health issues. InvestigateTV+ uncovers a crucial connection that could aid veterans in securing much-needed benefits. Other premiere week investigations include:

The new system of high school athletes securing significant sponsorship deals before college and evolving rules that may impact their earnings. The alarming decline of a critical workforce in the United States and how the loss is already impacting farms and the nation’s food supply. How states are actively combating an addiction crisis fueled by an easily accessible drug.





“InvestigateTV+ continues to demonstrate the impact of in-depth journalism that not only exposes problems but also empowers our audiences with solutions,” said Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Gray Media. “We are proud to bring another season of exclusive stories that resonate with communities across the country.”

“Our award-winning team is committed to delivering investigations that truly matter to our viewers’ lives,” said Lee Zurik, Senior Vice President of News Strategy and Innovation and InvestigateTV+ host. “This season will continue our mission to dig deeper, provide context, and highlight the way forward on issues that affect us all.”

InvestigateTV+ Weekend also returns this week, launching its fifth season on Saturday, September 13th. The weekend edition of the program is cleared in more than 77% of the nation. Local listings for weekday and weekend episodes are available at investigatetv.com.

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 99 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station during 2024, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 44 markets. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com .

Gray Contact:

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333

# # #