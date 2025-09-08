Beamr to Demonstrate Live 4K Quality Enhancement with NVIDIA Holoscan for Media

The high-efficiency solution for broadcasters of live events, enabling to reduce CDN costs by up to 50%, will be presented at IBC 2025 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands



Herzliya, Israel, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR), a leader in video optimization technology and solutions, today announced it will demonstrate real-time, cost-effective AI-powered quality enhancement to 4K for broadcasters and streamers of live events, such as sports matches and music concerts. This solution, available to customers of Beamr’s partners, efficiently enhances low-resolution content to live 4K (ultra-high definition).

The demonstration, integrating NVIDIA Holoscan for Media, a real-time AI platform for live media, will be presented at IBC 2025, a top global content and technology event, held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from September 12-15, 2025. Beamr will present a session on the subject on September 14, 2025, at 4:00 PM, in IBC Content Everywhere Hall 4 Stage.

Beamr is inviting all IBC attendees interested in live 4K super resolution with optimized video to visit its booth (5.c18) or schedule a meeting. For registration, please click the link.

Global sports and other live events generate a staggering volume of multi-camera video streams. While the source footage is often captured at a lower resolution, such as 720p, viewers demand a premium experience on their 4K devices and smart TVs. This gap between source quality and viewer expectations creates quality and user experience challenges.

The demonstration showcases a complete pipeline: NVIDIA RTX Video Super Resolution supported through Media Gateway Next reference container on Holoscan for Media upscales 720p content to 4K in real-time with AI quality enhancement, and then Beamr's Content-Adaptive Bitrate technology (CABR) optimizes the enhanced stream for efficient distribution. Beamr’s patented CABR analyzes each frame in real-time, for optimal compression that preserves visual quality while achieving up to 50% bitrate reduction.

“Broadcasters and streamers have long faced the dilemma of balancing premium quality with cost efficiency for live events,” said Beamr CEO, Sharon Carmel. “Our demonstration with NVIDIA Holoscan for Media, leveraging NVIDIA’s RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation, showcases how this challenge can be solved. The optimized, CDN-friendly and low latency 4K live broadcasting can transform live broadcasting for our partners’ customers and enhance the user experience of their viewers.”

Beamr is inviting all IBC attendees interested in live 4K super resolution with optimized video to visit at booth (5.c18) or schedule a meeting. For registration, please click the link.

About Beamr

Beamr (Nasdaq: BMR) is a world leader in content-adaptive video compression, trusted by top media companies including Netflix and Paramount. Beamr’s perceptual optimization technology (CABR) is backed by 53 patents and a winner of Emmy® Award for Technology and Engineering. The innovative technology reduces video file sizes by up to 50% while preserving quality and enabling AI-powered enhancements.

Beamr powers efficient video workflows across high-growth markets, such as media and entertainment, user-generated content, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles. Its flexible deployment options include on-premises, private or public cloud, with convenient availability for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) customers.

For more details, please visit www.beamr.com or the investors’ website www.investors.beamr.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this communication may include, among other things, statements about Beamr’s strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property or product and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report filed with the SEC on March 4, 2025 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

investorrelations@beamr.com