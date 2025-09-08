The Next Big Thing in Creative Play: MGA Entertainment Launches DohKins™, A Safe, Screen-Free Way to Spark Preschoolers’ Imaginations

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment (MGA), the global toy and entertainment company behind L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, and MGA’s Miniverse™, today announced the launch of DohKins™, the ultimate preschool play solution that keeps kids engaged, creative, and smiling while giving parents peace of mind.

Designed for children ages three and up, DohKins combines adorable characters, vehicles, and playsets with a unique dough that never dries, never crumbles, and always stays soft. Pleasantly scented and gluten-free, DohKins makes hands-on play safe, simple, and stress-free for families. With clever molds and accessories, kids can bring their innermost imagination to life, one doughy creation at a time.

“DohKins gives kids as young as three a fun way to explore their creativity and tell their own stories,” said Josh Hackbarth, Chief Marketing Officer, MGA Entertainment. “Parents can feel confident knowing this hands-on play builds skills, sparks imagination, and keeps kids engaged for hours.”

The initial DohKins launch offers a variety of price points and play experiences, making it easy for families to find the right fit:

DohKins Single Pack Characters ($5.49 MSRP): Perfect for an affordable start, each pack includes one character (Dino, Unicorn, Cowboy, Bunny, Fairy, or Police Officer) plus dough.

($5.49 MSRP): Perfect for an affordable start, each pack includes one character (Dino, Unicorn, Cowboy, Bunny, Fairy, or Police Officer) plus dough. DohKins Firetruck & Firefighter ($16.99 MSRP): Little heroes can create their own firefighter and puppy.

($16.99 MSRP): Little heroes can create their own firefighter and puppy. DohKins Ice Cream Truck & Baker ($16.99 MSRP): Kids can whip up some pretend ice cream with molds and accessories.

($16.99 MSRP): Kids can whip up some pretend ice cream with molds and accessories. DohKins Fantasy Pack ($14.99 MSRP): Spark magic with fairy-tale themed character molds.

($14.99 MSRP): Spark magic with fairy-tale themed character molds. DohKins Hero Pack ($14.99 MSRP Action-ready molds for superhero adventures.

($14.99 MSRP Action-ready molds for superhero adventures. DohKins Pirate Ship Playset ($39.99 MSRP): Sail the high seas and search for treasure with this playset, featuring Pirate DohKin and 15+ molds and accessories.

($39.99 MSRP): Sail the high seas and search for treasure with this playset, featuring Pirate DohKin and 15+ molds and accessories. DohKins Ice Cream Castle ($34.99 MSRP): A Walmart-exclusive playset featuring an exclusive Princess and Knight DohKin



With DohKins, kids are doing more than molding dough – they’re practicing fine motor skills, storytelling, and collaboration. Parents can join in the fun, or let little ones play independently, knowing they’re learning while laughing. And because DohKins dough never dries, families get long-lasting value from every set.

The DohKins universe is being brought to life through a series on MGA’s YouTube channel, letting kids follow along with their favorite characters in light-hearted adventures, reinforcing themes of creativity, friendship, and fun. Through a combination of animated episodes, toy play episodes, and compilations, the DohKins content encourages kids and families to "Make It! Mold It! Shape It!” to recreate the action at home.

Additionally, MGA is partnering with Moonbug Entertainment and Blippi, the popular children’s entertainer, to unfold new adventures from the world of DohKins! A series of toy play episodes and shorts will feature Blippi playing and interacting with the DohKins playsets, vehicles, and characters, weaving them into playful stories that will delight preschoolers. The episodes and related content will air in October on various Moonbug and Blippi channels.

DohKins is available now at all major retailers and The MGA Shop, with the DohKins Ice Cream Castle, sold exclusively at Walmart. To learn more about the new line, visit https://dohkins.mgae.com/.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is on a mission to inspire imagination and creativity through innovative toys, entertainment, and experiences that transform play into limitless possibilities. As the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., MGA is a global leader in designing and delivering world-class consumer products that spark wonder and drive play forward. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices worldwide, MGA’s portfolio spans a dynamic range of original and licensed brands — from toys, dolls, games, and electronics to fashion, home décor, and entertainment content including hit movies and TV series. The company is recognized for its bold approach to storytelling, trendsetting design, and deep commitment to quality. The award-winning MGA family includes fan-favorite brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™ , Little Tikes® , Rainbow High™ , Bratz® , MGA’s Miniverse™ , Yummiland™ , CarTuned™ , Ninjombie™ , Wonder Factory ™, DohKins ™, BABY born® , and Zapf Creation® . To learn more, visit www.mgae.com and follow MGA on LinkedIn , TikTok , I nstagram and Facebook .

