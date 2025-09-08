Xtract One Selected by Delmar School District for Enhanced Security Solutions

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA) (OTCQX: XTRAF) (FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) today announced its Xtract One Gateway (“Gateway”) system has been selected by Delmar School District in Delmar, Delaware to strengthen protection of its middle and high school building entrances, with system installation set for the fall semester. In selecting Xtract One, Delmar School District is fostering a secure and welcoming experience for students, staff, and visitors entering the facility for the new school year.

After a thorough review of available security solutions, Delmar School District recognized the advantages of the Company’s Gateway solution and selected it for its proven capability to efficiently screen students without requiring them to remove backpacks or laptops upon entry. By implementing Xtract One’s tested and modernized solution, Delmar School District prioritizes an educational experience where safety comes first. Gateway is a purpose-built solution for weapons detection in environments such as schools – where visitors frequently carry larger personal items – and displays precise threat information to enable quick and informed decisions from staff.

“Delmar School District's Gateway deployment, along with other recent school awards, represents further momentum with Gateway since its official launch," said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “We’re seeing increased demand across high-throughput environments with medium volumes of personal belongings, like educational institutions, because Gateway solves a real-world challenge — keeping kids and staff safe without sacrificing their sense of privacy or creating bottlenecks that add stress to daily routines. We are pleased – and excited – by the pace of growth with Gateway across the education space, including having it showcased and tested at schools nearly every week. Given this pace and increasing interest by school boards across America, we are optimistic about the outlook for Gateway going forward."

“As a smaller district, community is everything–that means the safety of those in our care is a top priority. Our goal is to cultivate a safe and welcoming environment for students and staff to ensure their focus is on learning and development, and with Gateway, we’re able to do just that,” said Dr. Andrew O’Neal, Superintendent of Delmar School District. “During our search for the right security solution, Xtract One’s technological capabilities and willingness to truly listen to our concerns and unique needs stood out and cemented Xtract One as the right solution for us.”

“During our search, Xtract One stood out as a proven leader in the space with a solution that could effectively meet our district’s high safety standards and seamlessly integrate into our operations without disrupting the flow of the school day or compromising efficiency,” said Monet Smith, Chief Operating Officer at Delmar School District. “Choosing Gateway reinforces our commitment to innovation and student well-being and serves as a strong indicator that this technology is gaining meaningful momentum in education. We’re proud to join the growing number of districts adopting Gateway as a powerful tool for the real-world school environment."

Xtract One Gateway transforms the security experience by balancing powerful threat detection and classification with seamless flow for individuals. With advanced bi-directional configurable screening and proprietary sensors, Gateway is purpose-built for weapons detection within medium volumes of personal belongings, minimizing the need for secondary screenings and bag checks. By unobtrusively scanning individuals, their pockets, and bags, Gateway differentiates everyday items like laptops, 3-ring binders, spiral notebooks, and more from mass casualty weapons at walk-through checkpoints to secure access in and out of facilities.

About Delmar School District

The town of Delmar straddles the Delaware and Maryland borders in southwest Delaware, making it a key point of the Mason-Dixon Line. Delmar is located in both Sussex County, Delaware, and Wicomico County, Maryland. The mission of the bi-state Delmar School District is to provide all students with the opportunity to build twenty-first-century skills, develop a sense of social responsibility, embrace cultural diversity, and foster intellectual growth through academic excellence, the arts, and athletics. The educational and extracurricular programs and sense of community pride are outstanding in Delmar. Students in grades Pre-K-4 attend the Delmar Elementary School (located in Delmar, Maryland) under the jurisdiction of the Wicomico County Board of Education. Students in grades 5-12 attend the Delmar Middle and Senior High School (Delmar, Delaware) under the jurisdiction of the Delmar Board of Education. The Delmar School District has an enrollment of nearly 1500 students in grades 5-12.

