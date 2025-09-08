Aviatrix® Cloud Native Security Fabric Wins 2025 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award

Santa Clara, Calif., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviatrix ® today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named its Cloud Native Security Fabric (CNSF) a 2025 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award winner. The Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award, presented by Cloud Computing magazine, recognizes the most innovative solutions advancing cloud security in two critical areas: cloud-native security and cloud application security.

This year's debut of Aviatrix CNSF has transformed how organizations approach cloud protection, weaving identity- and context-driven policy controls into network infrastructure itself. By rethinking legacy architectures and enabling enterprises to get more out of their existing security investments, CNSF unlocks truly scalable zero trust frameworks. Key partnerships with industry leaders like Wiz have strengthened threat detection and response workflows, while enhanced monitoring capabilities deliver real-time visibility that works to minimize both security exposure and operational disruptions. Aviatrix's relentless pursuit of innovation, combined with deep ecosystem partnerships, establishes new benchmarks for cloud security excellence – empowering worldwide enterprises to thrive.



“Enterprises are racing to innovate in the cloud, even as their environments grow more complex and exposed,” said Willie Tejada, General Manager, CNSF at Aviatrix. “With our Cloud Native Security Fabric, we deliver pervasive workload protection by turning the network itself into the enforcement layer – built in, not bolted on – closing blind spots, simplifying operations, and giving security and networking teams the confidence to move at cloud speed while maintaining control – accelerating application delivery globally and strengthening security.”

“Recognizing leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC and Cloud Computing magazine are proud to announce Aviatrix Cloud Native Security Fabric as a recipient of the Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Aviatrix is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to this crucial market segment.”

Learn more about Aviatrix’s CNSF solution here .

About Aviatrix

For enterprises struggling to secure cloud workloads, Aviatrix ® offers a single solution for pervasive cloud security. Where current cybersecurity approaches focus on securing entry points to a trusted space, Aviatrix Cloud Native Security Fabric (CNSF) delivers runtime security and enforcement within the cloud application infrastructure itself – closing gaps between existing solutions and helping organizations regain visibility and control. Aviatrix ensures security, cloud, and networking teams are empowering developer velocity, AI, serverless, and what’s next. For more information, visit www.aviatrix.com .

About TMC

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected awards in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.