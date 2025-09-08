Genius Group appoints Saifedean Ammous as Board Advisor

SINGAPORE, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today announced that it has appointed Saifedean Ammous as an advisor to the Board. Saifedean Ammous is the bestselling author of “The Bitcoin Standard”, a well-respected economist and public speaker who is regularly invited by the financial media to provide his expert opinion on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. He has featured in major media outlets, including CNBC, Bloomberg, Forbes, The New York Times, Bitcoin Magazine, Bitcoinist and Markets Insider.

Mr Ammous is a pioneer in the economies of cryptocurrencies and their potential to change the world for the better. He’s the author of The Bitcoin Standard, a bestselling book on the economies of bitcoin published in 2018. He is also the author of The Fiat Standard, Fiat Food, Principles of Economics and the forthcoming book, The Gold Standard.

Mr Ammous founded his independent online learning platform Saifedean.com, where he serves as CEO and produces courses that have been studied by thousands of students worldwide. He also hosts The Bitcoin Standard podcast, discussing current affairs, Austrian Economics and Bitcoin. He spent a decade at Lebanese American University, joining the institution in 2009 as a Lecturer in Economics until his departure in 2019 as an Associate Professor of Economics.

Ammous holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering from the American University of Beirut, a Master of Science in Development Management from the London School of Economics and Political Science, and a PhD in Sustainable Development from Columbia University.

Mr Ammous will be advising Genius Group’s board on effective strategies to build the Company’s Bitcoin Treasury, the Company’s GEMs Bitcoin-based learning credit system, and the development of is the Company’s Genius City model, built on a Bitcoin-backed, Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization system.

Genius Group’s CEO, Roger James Hamilton, said “As an education-focused Bitcoin Treasury Company, we have valued Saifedean’s expertise as one of the earliest and most articulate authorities in Bitcoin. Saifedean’s Microcourse, ‘The Bitcoin Standard’, was the first Microcourse to launch in our Bitcoin Academy earlier this year, and we are looking forward to having him as a keynote speaker at our upcoming Genius Future Summit. With Saifedean now as Genius Group Board Advisor, we believe his guidance will be invaluable as we build our Bitcoin Treasury and bitcoin-based student credit system.”

Saifedean Ammous said “I’m delighted to be joining Genius Group as Board Advisor, and to assist the Board on their Bitcoin-first strategy. I have always had a passion for teaching, and for Bitcoin, and Genius is a wonderful place for me to combine these two passions at the cutting edge of modern technology. As Bitcoin grows in adoption, education and innovation are two key factors to ensure success in the new digital economy. Genius Group are focused on both, and I look forward to working with Roger and his team towards an exciting future.”

