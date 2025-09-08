Prefilled Syringes Market Size to Reach USD 21.30 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prefilled Syringes Market Size & Growth Analysis

SNS Insider reported that global prefilled syringes market size was valued at USD 7.31 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 21.30 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.51% during the forecast period 2024-2032.

Recently, prefilled syringes have emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments in the global drug delivery device market, considering their ease of use, accuracy, and prevention of various patient-related safety issues. These also help to reduce errors, provide accurate dosage, and minimize the risk of contamination, which is the reason they are top choices for both professionals and patients. Increasing demand for biologics, vaccines, and self-injectable therapy for chronic diseases like diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis is propelling the market growth.





Prefilled Syringes Market Overview

The prefilled syringes are driving a shift in the paradigm towards patient-centric care and safer drug delivery devices. This is further accelerated by global health care trends towards home-based therapies, reducing hospital stays and improving compliance to treatment.

With biodegradable drugs breaking new ground and ensuring differentiation and defendable market share these challenges mean pharmaceutical companies are turning to prefilled syringes to deliver its device driven high value biologics. Design innovations, including dual-chamber prefilled syringes, safety-engineered devices, and more sustainable materials, are broadening indications across therapeutic areas.

Major Companies in the Prefilled Syringes Market Include:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (BD PosiFlush Prefilled Saline Syringe, BD Hypak for Biotech)

Gerresheimer AG (Gx RTF Glass Prefillable Syringes, Gx RTF ClearJect Polymer Syringes)

SCHOTT AG (SCHOTT TopPac Polymer Syringes, SCHOTT syriQ Glass Syringes)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (West Ready-to-Use Prefilled Syringes, NovaPure Plungers)

Terumo Corporation (PLAJEX Prefilled Syringes, K-Pack Surshield)

Nipro Corporation (ClearJect Prefilled Syringes, TrueTear Prefilled Syringes)

Owen Mumford Ltd. (UniSafe Prefilled Syringe Safety System, Autoject Micro)

Stevanato Group (SG EZ-fill Glass Syringes, SG Nexa Polymer Syringes)

Vetter Pharma International GmbH (Vetter-Ject Prefilled Syringes, V-LK Prefilled Syringes)

Medtronic plc (MiniMed Mio Advance Infusion Set, InPen Prefilled Syringe)

Sanofi S.A. (Lantus SoloStar Prefilled Pen, Toujeo Max SoloStar)

Pfizer Inc. (Trazimera Prefilled Syringe, Fragmin Prefilled Syringe)

Amgen Inc. (Repatha SureClick Autoinjector, Enbrel Prefilled Syringe)

Eli Lilly and Company (Trulicity Prefilled Pen, Basaglar KwikPen)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NovoLog FlexPen, Ozempic Prefilled Pen)

AstraZeneca plc (Bydureon BCise Prefilled Pen, Fluenz Tetra Prefilled Syringe)

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Pradaxa Prefilled Syringe, Spiriva Respimat)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (Benlysta Prefilled Syringe, Nucala Autoinjector)

Merck & Co., Inc. (Keytruda Prefilled Syringe, Recarbrio Prefilled Syringe)

Johnson & Johnson (Invega Sustenna Prefilled Syringe, Risperdal Consta Prefilled Syringe)

Prefilled Syringes Market Segment Analysis

By Type

Based on type, the disposable segment accounted for 91.24% of the global prefilled syringes market in 2023 due to safety, convenience, and infection control purposes within hospitals/clinics and home care/alternative settings. Disposables are perfect for vaccination, biologic therapies and emergency use, as they do away with cross-contamination and needle-stick risks. Meanwhile, rising occurrences of chronic diseases which require these products, rise in self-injection devices availability, strict FDA and EMA safety guidelines, together with the expansion of immunization programs and rising levels of biologics consumption will propel the adoption of the market.

By Material

The glass segment led the prefilled syringes market revenue share; its superior compatibility with biologics, vaccines, as well as anticoagulants, planted 51.06% share in 2023. Glass, the best material for drug stability and minimizing contamination risks, has excellent chemical resistance and low permeability. Glass syringes are the gold standard for high-quality biologics when regulatory approval and proven functionality matter making them the trusted choice of pharmaceutical companies and further the leading material used for stability-challenged biopharmaceuticals.

By Application

The vaccines and immunizations segment held the largest share in the prefilled syringes market in 2023 (25.29%) due to the ramp-up of global vaccination program and mass immunization campaigns, which was further amplified by COVID-19. Pre-filled syringes minimize dosage errors and contamination and contribute to safety, per World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and others. With increasing cancer prevalence and an inclination towards biologic therapies and innovations, such as dual-chamber and safety-featured syringes improving stability and compliance, the oncology segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate.Regional Analysis

North America Most Lucrative Region; Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region

North America led the prefilled syringes market with a 32.64% share in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of drug delivery systems, and a significant chronic disease burden. Presence of key players including BD, Gerresheimer, and West Pharmaceutical Services, along with strict U.S. FDA regulations, ensures high safety and quality standards. Rising demand for biologics, biosimilars, and home-based self-injection therapies further supports market growth.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a 13.66% CAGR, fueled by expanding pharmaceutical and biotech industries, increasing healthcare spending, and a rising chronic disease burden. Government immunization programs, cost-effective manufacturing, and growing awareness of prefilled syringe benefits, such as reduced contamination and accurate dosing, are driving adoption across China, India, and Japan.

Recent Developments in the Prefilled Syringes Market

In late 2024, BD is releasing its next-generation glass prefillable syringe platform for high-viscosity biologics.

West collaborates with top pharma to unveil all-in-on containment systems for vulnerable drugs

Stevanato Group boosted its production capacity by 25% with an expansion of ready-to-fill (RTF) facility in Italy, in 2025.

In 2024, GBS launched eco-friendly, light-weight polymer syringes for a lower carbon footprint.

Catalent has spent heavily to adopt advanced aseptic filling technologies that work with complex biologics.

Statistical Insights & Trends

In 2024, more than 65% of launches of new biologic drugs were made available in the form of prefilled syringes or autoinjectors.

The increased demand for prefilled syringes, approximately 30% YoY, is due to the global vaccination drive carried out due to the pandemic.

Prefilled syringes include dual-chamber variants, the latter of which will grow at a 15% CAGR mainly on account of lyophilized biologics.

The automation of fill-finish syringe production has enabled a ~$0.04 reduction in manufacturing costs, while also providing nearly 12% greater scalability during the early phase of the global vaccination effort.

The worldwide mandates for needlestick injury prevention have made safety-engineered syringes one of the fastest growing segments of the injectable drugs and delivery technologies market.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Metrics on incidence and prevalence of disease – aids you measure the increasing burden of chronic and injectable drug dependent diseases fueling prefilled syringe demand

Regional adoption trends of prefilled syringes and forecasts of population uptake and market sales – identify the regions being targeted for adoption of prefilled syringes and estimates of uptake sales through 2032.

Healthcare expenditure thresholds – assists in assessing government, commercial, private, and out-of-pocket spending on the injectable drugs shaping the uptake of syringes

Human prompt: Regulatory and compliance metrics — track device safety approvals, sterilization standards, and regional compliance frameworks enabling market growth.

Technology adoption metrics – allows you to track developments in safety syringes, dual-chamber designs, biologics compatibility, and smart delivery.

Supply chain and manufacturing performance KPIs — enables you to assess how scalable your production is with respect to cold-chain logistics and capacity utilization in syringe manufacturing.

Competitive analysis – assists you in understanding the strategies, product pipelines, partnerships, and regional footprint of key manufacturers of prefilled syringes.

Prefilled Syringes Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 7.31 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 21.30 billion CAGR CAGR of 12.51% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Disposable, Reusable)



• By Design (Single-chamber Prefilled Syringes, Dual-chamber Prefilled Syringes, Customized Prefilled Syringes)



• By Material (Glass, Plastic)



• By Application (Vaccines and Immunizations, Anaphylaxis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Diabetes, Autoimmune Diseases, Oncology, Others)



• By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Mail Order Pharmacies, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

