BullFrog AI’s bfPREP™ and bfLEAP® Platforms Deliver Real-World Impact in Eleison Pharmaceuticals Collaboration

Joint oncology conference submission planned and follow-on contract discussion underway

Validates BullFrog AI’s enterprise-grade platform strategy, combining automation and human-in-the-loop oversight for scalable, trustworthy analytics

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled drug development company using artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, today provided an update on its collaboration with Eleison Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Eleison”), a Phase 3 oncology company focused on novel chemotherapeutic treatments for rare cancers.

To support this collaboration, BullFrog AI developed a new data ingestion module, purpose-built to handle the scale and complexity of Eleison’s historical clinical data. Originally created to convert more than 10,000 pages of clinical trial PDFs into an OMOP-standardized dataset for Eleison, the module proved so effective that it has since become a standalone commercial offering of BullFrog AI called bfPREP™.

“Our bfPREP™ module turns legacy and siloed clinical trial data into a strategic asset,” said Vin Singh, CEO of BullFrog AI. “In the case of Eleison, we were dealing with a vast amount of complex clinical documentation, the kind of data that typically slows down or derails analytics efforts. With our purpose-built, proprietary technology, we were able to ingest, clean, and standardize that data at scale, transforming it into a foundation for actionable insights. It’s a clear demonstration of how our enterprise-grade platforms can handle the volume, variability, and nuance of real-world clinical datasets, positioning BullFrog AI as a highly capable and trusted partner to the pharmaceutical industry.”

Scalable AI-Driven Value Creation

Following ingestion, BullFrog AI applied feature engineering and AI-enhanced curation to extend the dataset, categorizing diseases, medications, lesion descriptors, and normalizing free text into structured fields. Using a layered approach, where automation handles repeatable tasks and human reviewers ensure accuracy, the Company was able to rapidly scale data preparation while maintaining the integrity and nuance required for clinical decision-making.

The structured dataset was then deployed into bfLEAP®, BullFrog AI’s core analytics engine, to identify data-driven patient subgroups ahead of randomization. These insights may inform both trial design and market positioning, as they illuminate patient segments most likely to benefit from Eleison’s therapies.

“This initiative demonstrates how bfPREP™ and bfLEAP® can improve patient targeting and create meaningful insights to accelerate trial efficiency for pharmaceutical partners. We view this as a strong proof point for the broader application of our platforms across the drug development landscape,” added Mr. Singh.

“We’ve been impressed by BullFrog’s rigor and responsiveness and are extremely pleased with the collaboration to date,” said Matt Cromie, MS, VP Clinical Development at Eleison. “We look forward to continuing our efforts together.”

Upcoming Milestones and Expansion Potential

Encouraged by the progress, BullFrog AI and Eleison are preparing a joint scientific submission to an upcoming oncology conference, which management believes will further validate the commercial value of the Company’s AI platforms. In addition, the two companies are exploring further collaboration through a second contract for additional collaboration work.

“Every milestone in this collaboration strengthens our case for broader adoption of BullFrog AI solutions across the industry,” Mr. Singh added. “With the biopharma sector under constant pressure to reduce risk and cost in clinical development, we see significant investor upside in demonstrating that our platforms can deliver both scientific and financial impact.”

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI leverages Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to advance drug discovery and development. Through collaborations with leading research institutions, BullFrog AI uses causal AI in combination with its proprietary bfLEAP® platform to analyze complex biological data, aiming to streamline therapeutics development and reduce failure rates in clinical trials.

For more information visit BullFrog AI at: https://bullfrogai.com

About Eleison Pharmaceuticals

Eleison’s mission is to acquire and develop drug candidates with existing and significant safety and efficacy data, with the goal of obtaining regulatory approval and commercializing new therapeutics for patients with life-threatening cancers. In addition to its glufosfamide program, the company has two other programs in late-stage clinical development: ILC for small cell lung cancer and pediatric osteosarcoma, and DBD for brain cancers. Eleison has entered development and marketing partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies in China, South Korea, and Israel. Founded in 2009, Eleison is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

For more information, visit www.eleison-pharma.com.

