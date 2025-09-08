Rezolve Ai CEO Engages Wall Street with Packed September Investor Line-Up

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a leader in proprietary AI-powered commerce solutions, today announced that CEO Daniel M. Wagner will present at the HC Wainwright Global Tech Investor Conference this week, highlighting the company’s growth trajectory, AI innovation, and expanding market opportunity.

Building on this visibility, Rezolve is also commencing a series of non-deal roadshows (NDRs) to connect with leading institutional and growth investors:

The AGP NDR launches on Monday.

launches on Monday. The Northland Securities NDR follows on Wednesday.

“These events are about bringing Rezolve’s story directly to the investment community,” said Daniel M. Wagner, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Rezolve Ai. “With our proprietary technology, foundational partnerships, and revenue momentum, we are uniquely positioned to capture one of the largest addressable markets in the world as AI transforms global commerce.”

AI Market Context

Rezolve’s investor outreach comes at a pivotal moment for the AI sector. The recognition that “AI is the new oil, the new black gold” is shaping capital markets as investors seek the next generation of platform companies. With a proprietary AI stack, global retail focus, and a clear commercialization strategy, Rezolve stands out among emerging AI leaders.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

Investor Contact

investors@rezolve.com