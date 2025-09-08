Alignment Healthcare Names Matt Eyles Executive Vice President of Government & Business Strategy

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) today announced that Matt Eyles will join as executive vice president of government and business strategy, effective Sept. 29. In this newly created position, Eyles will report directly to Alignment founder and CEO John Kao, elevating Alignment’s engagement and leadership in health care policy at federal and state levels, leading innovative business planning to anticipate changes in the health care environment to drive growth, and developing new initiatives and partnerships aligned with enterprise priorities.

“With Alignment’s growing influence and impact, Matt’s appointment comes at exactly the right time,” said Kao. “With more than 30 years of health care experience across the private and public sectors, I’ve seen firsthand how his strategic guidance and key insights can shape meaningful policy conversations with positive business outcomes. His contributions will be important to advancing our approach for Medicare Advantage done right for more seniors nationwide.”

A nationally recognized health policy leader, Eyles previously served as the past president & CEO of AHIP, the national association representing health insurance providers across the country, leading its mission to expand access to affordable health care coverage for more Americans through a competitive marketplace. Over his five-year tenure, he revitalized the organization’s advocacy, membership, operations and finances. He was named one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare for five consecutive years from 2018 to 2022.

“Alignment is one of the most innovative companies in health care, with a clear mission and an unwavering commitment to putting seniors first,” said Eyles. “I am honored to join John and the leadership team to expand its policy presence in key markets, support and accelerate the company’s growth, and ensure seniors have access to the care and support they need to thrive.”

Prior to AHIP, Eyles led teams in diverse executive roles at Avalere Health, Coventry Health Care/Aetna and Wyeth/Pfizer.

