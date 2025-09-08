Stingray Elevates In-Car Entertainment with Next-Generation Karaoke Experience in BYD Vehicles

MONTREAL, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), an industry leader in music and video content distribution, business services, and advertising solutions, today announced the launch of an advanced karaoke experience for BYD vehicles. The new feature will initially be available for most of the Ocean and Dynasty series models and will be extended to Denza models in the near future. This launch marks the debut of Stingray Karaoke’s new scoring mode, now fully integrated with the recently acquired Singing Machine’s next-generation microphones featuring the revolutionary Perfect Pitch technology to deliver unparalleled accuracy in vocal performance evaluation.

Following its acquisition of the Singing Machine Company, Stingray now offers the industry's first fully integrated in-car karaoke system for BYD drivers and passengers. The new system features two of Singing Machine’s state-of-the-art microphones, equipped with proprietary real-time technology that delivers seamless gamification, vocal scoring, and real-time auto pitch correction—all powered by a custom chipset. These microphones offer instant connectivity, ultra-low latency, and a dynamic scoring mode that gamifies every performance, turning each drive into an interactive musical experience.



A standout feature of this launch is the wide range of voice effects that users can explore to enhance their vocals with professional-grade options such as KTV, music hall, recording studio, and acoustic mode. Whether striving for studio-quality sound or experimenting with creative vocal styles, every singer can find the perfect effect to match their performance and mood.



“Stingray is committed to pushing the boundaries of in-car entertainment. The integration of Singing Machine’s leading microphone technology into our portfolio allows us to deliver an unparalleled, seamless experience for music lovers on the road,” said Jim Riley, President of US Division at Stingray. “Our new scoring mode, combined with real-time pitch correction, makes every karaoke session a truly immersive and rewarding experience. We’re excited to set a new benchmark for road trip fun and musical engagement.”



The new microphones, now part of Stingray’s portfolio, were co-developed with BYD Automotive Product Strategy and the New Technology Research Institute. They feature a custom DSP chip for real-time pitch correction—Perfect Pitch—ensuring every singer stays on key. The microphones are fully integrated with BYD’s infotainment system and the Stingray Karaoke app, offering access to over 100,000 licensed songs across every major genre. The system also includes vocal coaching, harmonizing effects, and a robust scoring system that tracks performance in real time.



“BYD is dedicated to delivering innovative, joyful experiences to our customers,” said Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD and CEO of BYD Americas. “By integrating Stingray’s all-in-one karaoke solution, which includes the latest Singing Machine microphones and advanced scoring and pitch correction features, we’re redefining what in-car entertainment can be. Every journey becomes an opportunity to sing, compete, and connect.”



Key Features:

Professional wireless karaoke microphones with proprietary Pitch Lab(TM) Technology and Perfect Pitch real-time correction

Seamless integration with BYD’s infotainment system and Stingray Karaoke app

New scoring mode for gamified, interactive karaoke sessions

Suite of vocal effects include KTV, music hall, recording studio, and acoustic mode

Hundreds of the most popular songs are available in scoring mode, with access to a full catalog of over 100,000 licensed songs in multiple languages and genres

Ultra-low latency and customizable connection options for in-vehicle us

The all-new karaoke experience is coming soon to BYD vehicles, offering an exciting new way for passengers to enjoy their journey.



About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of global music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, 97 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 30,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1,000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com



About BYD

BYD is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now boasts a diverse business scope covering automobiles, rail transit, new energy, and electronics, with over 30 industrial parks in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Thailand, Brazil, Hungary, Uzbekistan, and India. From energy generation and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint now covers 6 continents, over 90 countries and regions. Listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company is known to be a Fortune Global 500 enterprise that furnishes innovations in pursuit of a greener world.