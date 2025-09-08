GrowGeneration to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 8-10, 2025

DENVER, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or the “Company”), the nation’s largest specialty hydroponic and organic gardening retailer, today announced that Darren Lampert, GrowGen’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held September 8-10, 2025 in New York City.

Mr. Lampert’s presentation is now available on demand in the Investor Relations section of the GrowGen website at https://ir.growgeneration.com/news-events/events. You may also view the presentation via this link: https://journey.ct.events/view/d2726c79-7040-4ad8-81db-97984bac9187.

The Company will conduct 1x1 meetings during the conference. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or email GrowGen@kcsa.com.

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGen is the nation’s largest specialty hydroponic and organic gardening retailer. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, such as nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, and benching and racking, including proprietary brands such as Charcoir, Drip Hydro, Power Si, Ion lights, The Harvest Company, Viagrow, and more. The Company also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com, as well as a wholesale business for resellers, and a benching, racking, and storage solutions business, Mobile Media or MMI.

