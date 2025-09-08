Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 36 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount  
Accumulated until 29 August 2025115,000597.3968,700,300  
Monday, 1 September 20251,500591.68887,520  
Tuesday, 2 September 20251,500588.89883,335  
Wednesday, 3 September 20251,500588.17882,255  
Thursday, 4 September 20251,500594.42891,630  
Friday, 5 September 20251,500597.23895,845  
In the period 1 September 2025 - 5 September 20257,500592.084,440,585  
Accumulated until 5 September 2025122,500597.0773,140,885  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,164,493 treasury shares corresponding to 8.66% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

