Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 36 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount Accumulated until 29 August 2025 115,000 597.39 68,700,300 Monday, 1 September 2025 1,500 591.68 887,520 Tuesday, 2 September 2025 1,500 588.89 883,335 Wednesday, 3 September 2025 1,500 588.17 882,255 Thursday, 4 September 2025 1,500 594.42 891,630 Friday, 5 September 2025 1,500 597.23 895,845 In the period 1 September 2025 - 5 September 2025 7,500 592.08 4,440,585 Accumulated until 5 September 2025 122,500 597.07 73,140,885 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,164,493 treasury shares corresponding to 8.66% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments