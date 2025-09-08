Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 36 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 29 August 2025
|115,000
|597.39
|68,700,300
|Monday, 1 September 2025
|1,500
|591.68
|887,520
|Tuesday, 2 September 2025
|1,500
|588.89
|883,335
|Wednesday, 3 September 2025
|1,500
|588.17
|882,255
|Thursday, 4 September 2025
|1,500
|594.42
|891,630
|Friday, 5 September 2025
|1,500
|597.23
|895,845
|In the period 1 September 2025 - 5 September 2025
|7,500
|592.08
|4,440,585
|Accumulated until 5 September 2025
|122,500
|597.07
|73,140,885
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,164,493 treasury shares corresponding to 8.66% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
