Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 4 2026

 | Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount
DKK		  
Accumulated until 16 January 202630,000673.0320,190,970  
Monday, 19 January 20263,330673.902,244,087  
Tuesday, 20 January 20263,700664.952,460,315  
Wednesday, 21 January 20262,970661.681,965,190  
Thursday, 22 January 20263,000673.502,020,500  
Friday, 23 January 20263,000672.002,016,000  
In the period 19 January 2026 - 23 January 202616,000669.1310,706,092  
Accumulated until 23 January 202646,000671.6830,897,062  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,288,793 treasury shares corresponding to 9.16% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments


Attachments

SBB2026 Week 04 2026-01-26 FBM26-03 SBB-w04 ENG

Recommended Reading