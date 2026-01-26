Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 4 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated until 16 January 2026
|30,000
|673.03
|20,190,970
|Monday, 19 January 2026
|3,330
|673.90
|2,244,087
|Tuesday, 20 January 2026
|3,700
|664.95
|2,460,315
|Wednesday, 21 January 2026
|2,970
|661.68
|1,965,190
|Thursday, 22 January 2026
|3,000
|673.50
|2,020,500
|Friday, 23 January 2026
|3,000
|672.00
|2,016,000
|In the period 19 January 2026 - 23 January 2026
|16,000
|669.13
|10,706,092
|Accumulated until 23 January 2026
|46,000
|671.68
|30,897,062
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,288,793 treasury shares corresponding to 9.16% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments