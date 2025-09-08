Renowned Trial Lawyer Linda Moreno Joins DRC as a Jury Consultant and Strategy Advisor

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dubin Research & Consulting (“DRC”), a leading legal consulting firm specializing in jury selection, demonstrative aids, focus groups, and trial strategy, is proud to announce that nationally recognized trial attorney Linda Moreno has joined its team as a Jury Consultant and Strategy Advisor. In this role, Linda will collaborate with attorneys and litigation teams to shape winning trial narratives, guide strategic decisions, and apply her deep expertise in jury selection and juror profiling to high-stakes cases.

“Linda has been at the center of some of the most complex and consequential cases in modern American history,” said DRC Founder, Josh Dubin, Esq. “Her ability to read juries, craft persuasive trial strategies, and advise on sophisticated litigation tactics makes her an invaluable resource for our clients. We’re honored to welcome her to the DRC team.”

Linda is a nationally prominent criminal defense attorney who has tried over 100 jury trials across the United States. She specializes in high-profile, complex criminal litigation, with a focus on white collar, espionage, and national security cases. She played a key role in guiding jury selection and strategy for the defense in United States v. Sean Diddy Combs, a case in which Combs was acquitted of the most serious charges. She also helped select the jury for Elizabeth Holmes in the Theranos trial, where Ms. Holmes was acquitted on eight charges and convicted on the remaining charges. Her successful defense of Noor Salman—the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter—resulted in full acquittals, marking the first terrorism-related trial victory of its kind in the U.S. since 9/11.

Her diverse clientele has included actor Wesley Snipes, Professor Sami al Arian, the chairman of the Holy Land Foundation, and Guantanamo detainee Mohamedou Salahi. She has also been retained by foreign embassies, including those of Pakistan and Egypt, to defend their nationals in American courts, and has held a Security Clearance which enabled her to review classified evidence under appropriate protocols.

“Linda’s global reputation and courtroom achievements speak for themselves,” said DRC President, Renato Stabile, Esq. “She brings a rare combination of trial acumen, strategic clarity, and cultural insight that will elevate our work and benefit every client she advises.”

Linda lectures widely on human rights, civil liberties, and anti-Muslim bias in jury trials, and has taught trial advocacy from Los Angeles to London. She was invited by the Nobel Peace Center to speak in Oslo on terrorism prosecutions post-9/11. She is currently an International Associate Tenant at 5 King’s Bench Walk Chambers, a prestigious London chambers and home to some of the most distinguished and very best barristers in the UK.

Her legal insights have been featured on CNN, BBC, NPR, ABC, NBC, CBS, Al Jazeera, and in publications including The New York Times, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, and The National Law Journal.

Linda joins DRC’s team of 70 professionals specializing in litigation strategy, research, and graphic design, providing services encompassing jury research and selection, trial strategy, demonstrative aids, witness preparation, focus groups, transcript and media analysis, community attitude surveys, and more.

About DRC

Dubin Research & Consulting (DRC) has distinguished itself as one of the finest trial strategy and data analysis firms in the nation, specializing in jury selection, demonstrative aids, focus groups, and more. For over twenty years, the most prestigious law firms and well-known litigators have trusted DRC to provide the strategic advantage they need to win. By drawing on our vast experience in social psychology, our innovative information design processes, our proven techniques in the area of jury and judge persuasion, and our acclaimed research methodologies, DRC has developed a highly effective and multi-faceted approach to trial consulting that ensures the de-selection of potentially harmful jurors, maximizes the use of technology to facilitate the efficient management and powerful presentation of trial exhibits, employs persuasive demonstrative aids, and utilizes convincing oral arguments. Learn more at dubinconsulting.com.