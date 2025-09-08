Dentsply Sirona Retains Wellspect Healthcare as a Portfolio Business Following Comprehensive Review of Strategic Alternatives

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced that the Company has completed the evaluation of strategic alternatives for its Wellspect Healthcare business (“Wellspect”), which was announced in February 2025. As a part of its review process, Dentsply Sirona considered a range of potential opportunities for Wellspect, including a sale of the business. The Company conducted broad outreach, including engaging with multiple parties regarding their interest in Wellspect.

Following extensive review and deliberation, Dentsply Sirona determined that retaining Wellspect as a subsidiary within its portfolio will create more value for Dentsply Sirona stockholders than the other alternatives available to the Company.

“We are committed to improving patient outcomes and driving long-term value for Dentsply Sirona customers, employees and stockholders. To that end, after executing a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives for Wellspect, we are confident that retaining the business will deliver greater financial and strategic benefits to stockholders than the other options available,” said Dan Scavilla, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dentsply Sirona. “Wellspect is a category leader in the global continence care market with a high-quality product pipeline, strong cash flow generation and significant untapped market potential. The recent investments we’ve made in Wellspect are generating results, and we believe that the business will continue to play an important role in our strategy to deliver durable, profitable growth across the entire Dentsply Sirona portfolio.”

Scavilla continued, “Since stepping into the CEO role in August, I have met with investors, customers, partners, employees and other stakeholders to understand their perspectives on our business. While it’s clear to me from those discussions that our foundation is solid, it is evident that we need to do more to improve the customer experience and move faster as an organization while delivering stronger financial and operational performance. I look forward to sharing more about our strategic priorities and future growth plans in the months ahead.”

Wellspect is a leading provider of bladder and bowel care products with an over 40-year history. Through its comprehensive portfolio of products and accessories from trusted brands like LoFric® and Navina™, Wellspect has delivered organic sales growth in recent years, including mid-single digit growth in 2024. Wellspect is well-positioned in the large and growing continence care space, which has an estimated $2 billion addressable market.

