Birchtech Secures License & Supply Bidding Agreements with Two Power Utilities

New Agreements Result in Removal of Two Affiliated Utilities & Parent Company from Company’s 2024 Iowa Patent Litigation

CORSICANA, Texas, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) ("Birchtech" or the "Company"), a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies for sustainable air and water treatment, today announced non-exclusive agreements with two coal-fired power utilities, affiliated with one another, named as defendants in the Company’s July 2024 lawsuit filed in Iowa for the protection of the intellectual property surrounding the Company’s mercury emissions reduction technologies.

The license and supply bidding agreements with the two affiliated utilities include a one-time license fee and provide the Company with the right for a period of five years to be included in each utility’s bidding process for certain product supply for mercury emissions capture at such party’s operated power plants. Due to confidentiality agreements and ongoing litigation, other specific terms of these agreements cannot be publicly disclosed.

As a result of these agreements, Birchtech has dismissed all claims against these two utilities and their parent company in the lawsuit filed in the Southern District of Iowa. Claims will continue against the remaining non-affiliated defendants in the Iowa lawsuit.

Richard MacPherson, Birchtech CEO, commented: “Following our success in the 2024 jury trial, our outreach across the coal-fired power industry has been effective largely due to our “business-first” approach. Since 2019, our objective has been focused on building solid, strong relationships with these utilities who are already benefitting from our clean air technologies. To date, with the license and supply bidding agreements announced today, we have established business relationships with four utilities from the consolidated lawsuits currently pending in Iowa originally commenced in 2024. These new licensees of our innovative patented technologies will continue to realize lower mercury emissions and gain additional operational improvements and efficiencies through potential future direct supply.

“Since 2019, we have successfully reached 12 license and/or supply agreements with coal-fired utilities, including eight coal-fired utilities previously named as defendants in the 2019 and 2024/2025 lawsuit filings. Additional lawsuits remain outstanding as we seek to protect our intellectual property on behalf of shareholders, and we continue to await the final judgment to be issued from the March 2024 District Court of Delaware jury trial,” concluded MacPherson.

About Birchtech Corp.

Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) is a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies, serving as America’s Clean Coal and Clean Water Company by delivering innovative solutions for air and water purification to support a cleaner, more sustainable future. The Company provides patented SEA® sorbent technologies for mercury emissions capture for the coal-fired utility sector and is developing disruptive water purification technologies with a specialization on forever chemicals such as PFAS and PFOS. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a world-class team of activated carbon experts, Birchtech provides cleaner air to North American communities and is applying this expertise to a novel approach in water purification. To learn more, please visit www.birchtech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements relating to expected developments and growth in Birchtech’s business. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. Birchtech does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in Birchtech’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

